Super Bowl 54 teams, UK date and time, exclusive talkSPORT coverage, free live stream and halftime show for the NFL showdown

Super Bowl Sunady – probably the biggest sporting event of the year – is just around the corner.

And now we know which of the two best NFL teams will meet in Miami this year to take the Vince Lombardi Trophy home in Super Bowl 54.

Getty Images – Getty

Tyrant Mathieu # 32 of the Kansas City Chiefs holds up the Lamar Hunt trophy after defeating the Tennessee Titans

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will deliver the star-studded halftime show as the NFL celebrates its 100th season.

It is one of the most watched sporting events in the world and will become a classic in 2020.

Super Bowl 54: date and UK time

The flagship event will take place on Sunday, February 2, at the Miami Dolphins Home – the 65,000-seat Hard Rock Stadium.

The 100th season of the NFL is decided for the sixth time in Miami.

A Super Bowl was last held in Miami Gardens in 2010 when the New Orleans Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The game begins at 11:30 p.m. UK time and continues until 3:00 a.m. – provided there is no overtime drama.

Super Bowl 54: which teams play?

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 37 to 20 to win the NFC championship and play against the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the Tennessee Titans 35 to 24 in the AFC championship game.

The 49ers, five-time champions, haven’t won the Super Bowl in 25 years, while the Chiefs will appear in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

Super Bowl 54: talkSPORT reporting

Super Bowl 54 will be shown live on talkSPORT on Sunday, February 2nd.

We’ll bring you full coverage of the NFL Championship games this weekend as well.

The Super Bowl 54 is also broadcast on Free TV in the UK.

The game will be shown live and in full on BBC ONE and on the BBC iPlayer.

Getty Images – Getty

Jimmy Garoppolo’s next appearance for the 49ers will be in Miami. [TagsToTranslate] When is Super Bowl 54