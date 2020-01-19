Super Bowl a shot at legal sports books

LAS VEGAS – Even the bookmakers have a problem finding a favorite in the Super Bowl.

The odds opened for Sunday’s pick up in many sports books in Las Vegas, although the Kansas City Chiefs quickly switched to 1-point favorites over the San Francisco 49ers. Early gamblers preferred the Chiefs in a game that will almost certainly set new legal bets.

The combination of an attractive matchup, close opportunities and the distribution of legalized sports betting means that hundreds of millions of dollars will change hands over the next two weeks.

Gamblers in the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook got an early start after being offered the opportunities during the rest of the NFC championship. Oddsmaker Jay Kornegay said that about 80 percent of the early money was on the Chiefs and that the line went to Chiefs min-1.

The top / bottom total started at 51 1/2 and was at 53 after a gambler placed $ 110,000 on the over.

Odds and point spreads can fluctuate until the February 2 kickoff in Miami, largely due to heavy bets on one side or the other.

The game could be opened with a total of 52 for the new Circa sports books. Sports book director Matthew Metcalf tweeted that gamblers could bet up to $ 100,000 per side on Sunday with limits of $ 500,000 per side from Tuesday morning.

Most books limit betting early to see if the scattering moves while being tested by so-called sharps.

Legal gambling in Nevada’s 200 sports books had fallen to $ 145.9 million last year after setting a record the year before with $ 158.6 million in bets. A large percentage of Super Bowl bets consist of so-called prop bets, which have become increasingly popular as they have multiplied in recent years.

Books begin with the release of hundreds of different prop bets during the week, of which the opening currency turn wins to how many penalties each team will have.

Kornegay said he expects a new record to be set in Nevada, largely driven by a good economy. Bets are now also legal in 13 other states, but not in the home states of both teams or in Florida.