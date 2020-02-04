Super Bowl betting is big business in sports betting

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (AP) – Sports book business across the country was very good on Super Bowl Sunday. Customers risked money, from tossing the coin at the start of the game to the color of the Gatorade tossed on the winning coach Andy Reid of Kansas City at the end.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31:20 in what is likely to be one of the most accomplished championship games ever.

Sales reports began to trickle on Monday night, including the $ 54.2 million raised by players in New Jersey, the state whose U.S. Supreme Court victory in 2018 paved the way for many parts of legal sports betting to expand made the country free. That sum exceeded New Jersey players’ $ 34.8 million bet on the Super Bowl last year.

The 10 retail sports books and 19 mobile betting applications in New Jersey lost $ 4.28 million, a negative hold percentage of 7.8%.

Ron Baumann, regional president of Caesars Entertainment, which owns three Atlantic City casinos, said that sports betting at Bally and Harrah was overcrowded.

“We have far exceeded our expectations,” he said. “We sold out every seat, every inch of seat.”

The two books handled over 10,000 bets. And the increased pedestrian traffic also gave the casinos a measurable upswing in table games and slot machines, as well as in the sale of food and beverages, although Baumann would not reveal exact figures either.

Nevada, the country’s largest sports betting market, announced that the numbers will not be released until Tuesday due to one of its licensees having technical data collection problems. However, MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment reported multi-million dollar profits.

Last year, Nevada sports betting received $ 146 million in bets on the Super Bowl, compared to $ 158 million a year earlier.

Mississippi regulators said they had $ 6.7 million in bets this year, but didn’t immediately calculate how much of that was paid out to customers who won bets.

In Rhode Island, the beloved New England Patriots were no longer in the Super Bowl for the first time in four years, and players showed less interest in betting on anyone other than Tom Brady. The $ 5.5 million bet was approximately 84% of the $ 6.5 million bet last year when the patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams.

Rhode Island’s sports books had a hold percentage of 14.6%, or double what Paul Grimaldi, a spokesman for the State Revenue Department, described as “good”. That corresponded to a hold of about $ 805,000 for the sports books, about half of which goes to the state. Last year, when the Pats won, the sports books lost $ 2.3 million.

Elsewhere in New England, New Hampshire players are betting over $ 2.3 million on the Super Bowl. The state only started sports betting on December 30th.

“We are very pleased with the results of our first Super Bowl and our first month in sports betting and look forward to building on that success as we hire more players,” said Charlie McIntyre, general manager of the New Hampshire Lottery.

Mattias Stetz, chief operating officer of Rush Street Interactive, which operates the online betting sites PlaySugarHouse.com and BetRivers.com, said the Super Bowl had generated ten times the bets his company made from a regular NFL game in the Season.

Delaware had stakes of $ 2.1 million and a hold of $ 229,000. Oregon raised nearly $ 2 million in betting and held approximately $ 150,000.

Pennsylvania announced that it would release its Super Bowl betting numbers on Tuesday, and several other states, including New York and New Mexico, said they would not calculate Super Bowl bets separately.

For those holding the goal, the gate gate thrown at Reid at the end of the game was orange, although Purple had been a favorite for pre-game betting.