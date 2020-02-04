Super Bowl Champion Chiefs are already eyeing repetition

MIAMI – It took the Chiefs five decades to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City.

They don’t want to wait that long.

With confetti still swirling and their exciting Super Bowl triumph over the San Francisco 49ers just minutes old, most of the chiefs were already talking about the next season. They got a taste of reaching the AFC title game last season, and it made them do it again this season. Now that they had the taste of winning the championship, the organization’s mindset is very simple: why stop at just one?

“We’ll be back next year,” said Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. “We’ll be back for a repeat.”

There are many reasons to believe that you can. The bosses will return almost every key piece that gave the city its first championship in 50 years, including Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, breakout star Damien Williams and the core of their rebuilt defenses, along with a coaching staff, sparked great interest became head coaching jobs elsewhere.

So it might come as no surprise that most Las Vegas sports books have already used the Chiefs as 6-to-1 favorites to win the Super Bowl next season. The Baltimore Ravens and the NFC champion Niners were close behind.

“I’m very excited about it. You get one, you want another,” said Andy Reid, who, after 21 years as a coach, was finally able to play his first Super Bowl championship. “But we have to step back and enjoy, and then we’ll be busy with the next one. “

There will certainly be plenty of time to celebrate. The Chiefs made some media signings on Monday in Miami and were scheduled to return to Kansas City, where an entire city was preparing for a victory parade on Wednesday.

Not long after, Reid and General Manager Brett Veach should get down to business.

The chiefs will likely make Mahomes the highest paid player in the NFL this offseason. This is the first opportunity to sign a contract extension. The bosses also have to decide what to do with Jones, one of the league’s leading defenders, who is eligible for free choice but has expressed his desire to stay with the team in the long term.

“Why shouldn’t I want to be here?” He asked. “We have the chance to be a dynasty.”

The chiefs also have a number of role players whose deals are about to expire, and retrieving or uncovering replacements is crucial during the free agency. These include defenders Terrell Suggs, Emmanuel Ogbah and Xavier Williams, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller.

Another question that the Chiefs are asking themselves: What will they do with Sammy Watkins, who has proven himself through a massive five-catch playoff run for 98 yards in the Super Bowl? He is expected to add $ 21 million to the salary cap next year, so the Chiefs will likely ask him to cut his salary, restructure his contract, or release him.

“If we continue as we do, heaven will be the limit for this team,” said Watkins, who disagreed with reports that he could even skip next season by insisting he would return. “Why not? We will come back next year and win.”

But despite all of these gaps, the chiefs are still in an enviable condition. They probably have the best quarterback in the league and one of the most electrifying passers in Tyreek Hill. They have one of their best close goals in Travis Kelce and a return leg in Damien Williams, who devastated the 49ers for 104 yards with TDs on the ground and in the air.

On the defensive, they signed Elite Pass rusher Frank Clark and security bully Mathieu – the awards won in the Super Bowl last season – to sign deals that would keep them in Kansas City for at least two more years.

“It will be important to keep a few of these other people and obviously continue to improve, whether through the draft or through the free agency,” said Mathieu. “The most important thing is that our core is intact. We have a damn good football team and are already looking forward to the next season. “

There were seven franchises that won Super Bowls in a row, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, who did the trick twice in the 1970s. That is now the goal for a team that opens a window of dominance in the AFC, where the Chiefs and Ravens have already begun to replace the New England Patriots as the gold standard.

“I think as long as we keep the people we have in this organization on this team and with the coach we have we have a chance to be good year after year,” said Mahomes. “It won’t be easy. We are sitting here right now and I know we have a lot of great football teams to play again next year. There are a lot of great teams in this league, so understand that. But at the same time, just try to do better every year to become. “

Not only to reach the climax of the game. The chiefs finally did it.

The task they now face is to stay there.