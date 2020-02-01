Super Bowl Commerce Preview PYMNTS.com

divide

The Super Bowl is just around the corner – the Kansas City bosses are facing their first “big game” in 50 years against the San Francisco 49ers, who have not been there since the 2012 season and have not occupied the Vince Lombardi Trophy since 1995 ,

It is a unique opportunity for Kansas City fans in five decades to win on the largest turf stage. It’s a chance for San Francisco to regain the glory of the past. And for any other fan base in America outside of New England, it’s a chance to enjoy the rare year of a Patriots victory.

But it’s more than a big day for football and soccer fans, it’s a big day for trade. The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates that Americans will spend around $ 17 billion this year on Super Bowl related expenses. According to their numbers, 194 million Americans plan to participate in the big game this weekend, spending an average of around $ 90 each.

The vast majority – 80 percent – of this money is spent on groceries, the remaining 20 percent is shared between decorations, televisions, team clothing, accessories and furniture. About 19 percent of Americans plan to throw a party, while about 27 percent plan to attend a party.

And while the Super Bowl is an American institution and is pretty constant every year – wherever you are, chances are chicken wings will be offered – there are many ways that trading in 2020 will make the event a little different could.

The green gold rush – and the damage

The chicken wing is (and probably will always be) the undisputed snack king of the Super Bowl. During the big game this year, Americans are expected to eat 1.4 billion chicken wings, 27 million more than last year, according to the National Chicken Council’s annual Chicken Wing Report.

Yes, there is a National Chicken Council – and yes, that’s their big game.

“The Super Bowl is the largest solo event,” Tom Super, spokesman for the National Chicken Council, told USA TODAY. “The demand for chicken has increased and consumption is at an all-time high. But definitely around the Super Bowl time, the wings are king. “

Wings may be king – but the avocado rises to challenge its crown.

The Americans preparing for the Super Bowl have reportedly pushed Mexican avocado imports to a record high the week before the game. Almost £ 75m crossed the border, according to the Hass Avocado Board. That is 3 percent more than in the same period in 2019.

“We expect volume to continue to grow,” said Alvaro Luque, President and CEO of Avocados From Mexico. “Even with full production, the US cannot fully meet demand, which creates a complementary relationship between US and Mexican avocado farmers.”

However, the creamy guacamole that Americans are preparing for this weekend has a downside: it appears to have sparked a wave of avocado-related crimes south of the border. According to reports by the Financial Times, bandit armies patrol the highways and back roads to kidnap deliveries of the “green gold”.

The rise in crime related to avocados has reportedly turned parts of the state into restricted areas for law enforcement purposes.

“Where there is money, the bad guys go. With all the public relations work that goes so well for us – this is the sixth year that Mexican avocados are advertised in the Super Bowl – it draws our attention to us,” said an avocado Bauer, who agreed to only be identified as “Juan” said the Financial Times.

Are you afraid of conflict avocados, but need something on the game day to feed vegetarians? The internet has a solution. According to Sandy Sauter, head chef at the Culinary Institute of America, “buffalo cauliflower” is the latest trend on menus and game days.

“This versatile vegetable is also suitable for other popular sauces such as barbecue, sweet and sour and sweet chili pepper,” she said.

Maybe – with beer.

Speaking of beer, our hats are away from the industry that found the best passive-aggressive advertising in 2020.

The off-the-field beer wars

Since the establishment of Bud Bowl in 1989, the Super Bowl has not only competed with football teams, but also brewers across the country.

Last year’s winner of the advertising slap festival was Budweiser, who provided several million dollars for commercials to return corn syrup from other brands (which implies that delivery to Budweiser was a mistake because no corn syrup was used in the manufacturing process).

However, MillerCoors found the ad much less fun than everyone else and sued Budweiser on the grounds that the allegation of corn syrup was false.

This year, MillerCoors rises from the ashes Bud burned last year to take his own step in the passive-aggressive Super Bowl beer competition. To promote their new beer – Saint Archer Gold – they try to convince consumers that it is better than Michelob Ultra.

And how could you prove this claim better than having the two beers compete against each other at your Super Bowl party? This year, the company announces that if you “mess up and buy Michelob Ultra”, you will receive a six-pack of Saint Archer if you receive a copy of the Michelob receipt.

Michelob Ultra is made by Anheuser-Busch – who, incidentally, was the company behind the commercial that was on trial last year.

One can assume that they are still crazy.

Revenge is one of the many things money can buy on the weekend of the big game, but it can also serve much better purposes.

As if I would like to thank your vet.

The best use of commercial Super Bowl money in history

Advertising time during the biggest television event of the year is expensive – just over $ 5.5 million. This is generally the reason why only the largest of the big brands spend money on the time window.

But this year, a very grateful dog owner submitted a $ 6 million Super Bowl LIV ad to the University of Wisconsin Veterinary School of Veterinary Medicine (UW SVM) for the treatment and ultimately the rescue of his family’s golden retriever from one particularly aggressive form of thanking cancer after the dog was given a 1 percent chance of survival.

David MacNeil, founder and CEO of WeatherTech, found that thanks to the heroic work of the Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, the dog Scout now has a new “leash alive”. MacNeil uses $ 6 million in advertising to raise awareness of the work done.

“We wanted to use the largest possible stage to highlight the history of Scout and these incredible breakthroughs that aren’t limited to helping dogs and pets. This research will help advance cancer treatment for humans as well, with the potential to save millions of lives of all kinds, ”he added.

Scout’s moving “Lucky Dog” ad has been viewed over 300,000 times on YouTube – a small fraction of the millions of people who see it when it airs during the game.

And while we wish both teams the best of luck – and a quiet weekend to all their fans – we have to be honest: if we have to decide who we’re going for, it’s scout the dog, no doubt.

