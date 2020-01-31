Super Bowl commercials: 10 ads to watch on Sunday

This year’s Super Bowl will not be a politically free zone, as both President Donald Trump and democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will broadcast advertisements during the game.

But most other advertisers will offer accusations and the upcoming presidential election by putting multiple celebrities in their ads, appropriating iconic songs, going for offensive humor, and trying to attract people’s hearts.

Here are 10 ads to watch out for during the Sunday game in Miami:

AMAZON

Amazon’s ad plays Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, who imagine the life of the company’s voice assistant Alexa. A girl named Alexa throws some burning firewood out of a window when she is asked to lower the temperature; a pioneer from the Old West asks his companion Al to “play that song that I like.” to remove his tires (although she tells the camera she won’t do it).

AUDI

It appears that Arya can sing as well as stab. “Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams announces the hit song “Let it Go” by “Frozen”, while promoting the e-tron family of electric vehicles from Audi. The advertisement will be broadcast in the fourth quarter.

BUDWEISER

The Anheuser-Busch brand called in Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow for a 60-second ad that contrasts a voice-over of “typical American” behavior with real-life video of Americans doing heartwarming things. For example, the story says that typical Americans are “always so competitive,” while the ad shows Hannah Gavios, who is partially paralyzed, completing a marathon.

Cheetos

The MC Hammer classic “U Can’t Touch This” is 30 years old this year, but that doesn’t stop Cheetos from embracing it. The snack-food advertisement shows a man with bright orange Cheetos fabric on his hands who cannot stop moving furniture or performing office tasks. Hammer himself – ‘Hammer pants’ and such – also keeps popping up to express his iconic slogan.

Doritos

The snack chip bets that people will connect to ‘Old Town Road’, the hit of the summer by Lil Nas X. In the Western-themed ad, Lil Nas has a dance with grizzled character Sam Elliott. Billy Cyrus, who appears in the remix of the song, also makes a cameo.

FACEBOOK

The social media site has never revealed its first ever Super Bowl ad, but Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone, will play the lead role in the Groups feature of the site with comedian Chris Rock. The 60-second ad is broadcast late in the game during the fourth quarter.

GOOGLE

The 90-second ad from Google is one of the few ads this year that uses no humor or celebrities. It shows a man who recalls memories of his wife, using the Google Assistant function to retrieve old photos of her and previous vacations. The ad is set on an instrumental version of “Say Something” from Great Big World.

HYUNDAI

The automaker takes pleasure in Boston accents with a 60-second ad in the first quarter that uses Boston-related celebrities, including actor Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch, and former Boston Red Sox David Ortiz. They discuss Hyundai’s feature that allows car owners to park remotely with exaggerated accents, making “Smart Park” sound like “smaht pahk.”

Michelob

Wrestler-turned actor John Cena tries to convince Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that there is a “lighter side” to training, with bands of Tonight showband The Roots and Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt. The advertisement hawks ultimately Michelob Ultra, which promotes Anheuser-Busch as a low-calorie beer.

PEPSI

Pepsi tries to ignite the Cola Wars again with Missy Elliott and H.E.R. performing an updated version of the classic melody of the Rolling Stones ‘Paint It Black’. While the singers have the text ‘I see a red door and I want to be painted black’, a red cola that looks like a cola can turn into a black can of Pepsi.