Super Bowl LIV: 3 takeaways from the Chiefs win the 49ers

Three takeaways from Sunday’s exciting Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers:

Pride of Oak Forest. 49ers who ran back Tevin Coleman, who graduated from Oak Forest High School, spent the last two weeks recovering from a shoulder injury he had sustained in the NFC championships. He didn’t fully practice until Friday – and started Sunday. He ran 28 meters five times.

Bad phone call. With another 14 seconds in half, 49ers threw quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo deep down the right side to get George Kittle into a tight corner – and reached 42 yards. The game is said to have given the 49ers the ball to the Chiefs ’13, but it has been declared void. Kittle was marked for attack pass interference, although replay showed minimal contact between the tight end and security Daniel Sorenson.

Current receiver. 49ers rookie receiver Deebo Samuel was in 53 rush yards – and the Super Bowl record for a receiver – towards the end of the first ride of the second half. The run-first 49ers used it as an outer weapon, first on a 32-yard end in the first quarter and then on a trick-play – and end-around pass – that he would maintain.