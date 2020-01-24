Super Bowl LIV for Dummies: 49ers vs. Chiefs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Have you never seen a football game from start to finish, but do you know you’re going to a Super Bowl party this year?

Have you recently sung “Bang Bang, Niner Gang” but can’t name three players on the team?

Do not worry! You are in the right place to learn everything you need to know about the Super Bowl LIV.

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs on February 2nd. At the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami it will be a sea of ​​red. The main color of both teams is red. But it shouldn’t be a match day.

Since the chiefs are the “home team”, they wear their red jerseys, while the Niners wear their white jerseys with gold trousers.

Of course, Kansas City is not really the home team, as Miami is neutral for both teams. The AFC is the designated home team that changes every year.

OK, what’s so special about this matchup?

This game will be a dog fight from start to finish. It’s probably the Super Bowl Matchup that everyone in the past four wanted. Why? It will bring the NFL’s most dominant offense against the NFL’s most dominant defense.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a really good quarterback. His name is Patrick Mahomes. The chiefs begin and end with Mahomes.

The incumbent MVP is the chief’s most powerful force. It is considered by many to be the hottest thing in the NFL and one of the most unique ever played in this position.

Not only does he have the arm to do superhuman throws, he also has the escape ability factor to use his legs and play smart games – something every QB wants.

The chiefs have other key weapons that have taken them where they are.

The wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been fantastic this season. Its speed is unmatched. The other half of the Chiefs WR duo is Sammy Watkins, one of the league’s faster WRs.

A matchup that will be fun is what Travis Kelce from KC and George Kittle from San Francisco bring to the table.

The 6-foot, 5, 260-pound Kelce versus the 6-foot, 4, 250-pound kittle speaks for itself, so keep an eye on them.

The bottlenecks are possibly the two best TEs in the league. And although they don’t actually compete together on the field, it will be interesting to see who will shine brighter in Miami.

All in all, the Chiefs’ offense is incredible. Your ability to score quickly is second to none.

They won in the last two games after losing two figures. Last week they went 10-0 against the Tennessee Titans and won 35-24.

The week before, they won 24 points after defeating the Houston Texans seven times in a row. They won this 51-31.

History Morale: When you play against the Kansas City Chiefs, no head start is certain.

Well, for 49ers fans and 49ers fans, there is some helpful information here when you go to your Super Bowl party and act like you know what’s going on.

The man everyone’s talking about: Raheem Mostert.

Mostert hurried for 220 yards and had four touchdowns in San Francisco’s 37-20 win over the Packers in the NFC championship. You rarely see that, especially in a playoff game.

All eyes will be on him when Super Bowl Sunday arrives to see if he can shine on the big stage.

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is also a kind of stallion. But he impressed some fans, especially the women, before the first week. With the nickname “Jimmy GQ”, he impressed more than just the women during the season.

Many people doubted him, but he proves every week that people are wrong.

The game that really changed people’s opinions about the QB was the game against the New Orleans Saints. Garoppolo surpassed the veteran, Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who sold a lot of people.

As previously mentioned, George Kittle is an absolute beast. But fans love him more than his talent. He is a character, he is a great personality and people love him.

He also has a couple of nicknames. “Stone Cold Kittle”, “the narrow end of the people”, “Kittle in the middle”.

But what really stands out about this team in San Francisco is the defense.

The Niners have a variety of talents that they have gathered from various backgrounds in the NFL. They have veterans, newbies, overlooked players who are all part of a team and have created something very special.

Kwon Alexander, Dee Ford and Nick Bosa are just a few of these guys.

A well-known name you may know is Richard Sherman. Sherm is a difference maker and uses both his wisdom and athletic skills to separate himself from every other cornerback in the NFL.

The list goes on for defensive players who affect the game for the 49ers. You will definitely hear different names playing key games during the big game. That is why this defense is so dangerous.

Despite injuries, the Niners managed to maintain a strong defense. This is because if someone fails, someone is there to fill out.

Many people say that the Super Bowl seems so much longer than a regular season game. And that’s because the Super Bowl is more than a soccer game.

The SB is a huge success for companies that spend millions on a 20-second commercial, a large part of the entire Super Bowl culture.

During the regular season, viewers use the commercial time to go to the bathroom or have a snack.

But on Super Bowl Sunday, fans are actually looking forward to the commercials because they are known to be fun and unpredictable, or to spread an important message about current social or political issues.

When this is said, commercial breaks are longer, the shows before and after the game are longer. The halftime show is a full production concert.

And it should be noted that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are headliners, which is very suitable for two Latinas who are supposed to appear in Miami.

The big game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The 49ers will appear in the Super Bowl for the seventh time this year, the last time in 2012 when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s been 50 years since the chiefs performed three appearances and one individual championship.

If the 49ers leave South Beach with a win, they will receive their sixth Super Bowl title, making them the third team in NFL history to win six Super Bowls.