Super Bowl LIV: How to see the latest betting odds

MIAMI, February 2 (UPI) – One of the best NFL quarterbacks will face one of the league’s top defenders in the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The duel strength against strength marks the NFL season finale, in which the star of the Kansas City boss Patrick Mahomes competes against the San Francisco 49ers Secondary led by Richard Sherman.

The 49ers have an elite rushing attack, while the chiefs have increased their performance against the run in the postseason.

Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite that defeats San Francisco, according to Caesars. The game has an over / under of 54 total points.

Both teams had two weeks to prepare for the game after winning their respective conference championships.

“You have to imagine it if you want to do it,” Mahomes said Thursday. “For me it’s about going out there and executing the game plan at a high level, trusting the process, trusting my teammates and not doing too much.”

Mahomes heated up

Mahomes – the reigning NFL MVP – led the 2018 NFL with 50 touchdown passes. He raised 26 points in 2019, but warmed up late in the season. In the postseason, he made a total of eight touchdowns in two games, but has to prevail against the stingiest defense of the NFC.

While Sherman makes the headlines at the far end of secondary school, the 49ers also have a hungry group of pass-rushers, led by defensive rookie of the year Nick Bosa. The Ohio State product had nine bags, while teammate Arik Armstead had 10 bags. The 49ers had six players this season with at least three quarterback takedowns.

“I have to use mobility,” said Mahomes. “If you have such a pass rush that can really come after the quarterback, mobility in your pocket and the ability to move in your pocket when I have to and get the ball out of my hands are very important. ”

49ers emphasized running game

Mahomes is the clear leader of the chief’s offensive, but 49er quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t have to throw much this postseason. The 49ers have relied on their running game most of the season, and recently set a franchise record of 220 rushing yards and four points from Raheem Mostert as the winner of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game.

Stopping Mostert and the 49ers’ other dynamic setbacks will likely be the key to winning the Super Bowl. The 49ers led the NFC in a hurry this season. The Chiefs wanted to allow the fourth highest yards per carry (4.9), but prevented the impressive playoff run by Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry in the AFC title game.

Tevin Coleman’s health is an important issue when the 49ers tore their shoulders at the NFC championship game. The 49ers had six 100-yard rushing appearances this season, coming from three different returns.

“When all of our backs are healthy, we usually all use them,” said Kyle Shanahn, 49ers coach. “Whoever gets the hot hand ends up in the end (gets the most carry). We all know that this was Raheem in the second half of the year. Hopefully they will all run at full speed, I assume that are.

“But Kansas City can take anything they want with them.”

Miami is preparing for the Super Bowl LIV

Yolanda Adams performs at the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration in Miami on Thursday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein / UPI | Stock Photo

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was launched in Miami in 1999 during the Super Bowl XXXIII weekend. The event was the first and remains the only gospel concert approved by the National Football League. Photo by Gary I Rothstein / UPI | Stock Photo

A tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other passengers who were killed in a helicopter crash is performed by Travis Greene at the gospel celebration. Photo by Gary I Rothstein / UPI | Stock Photo

DeAndre Hopkins (L) and Sabrina Greenlee introduce the next group during the concert. Photo by Gary I Rothstein / UPI | Stock Photo

Greene’s was among many appearances, including the NFL Players Choir. Photo by Gary I Rothstein / UPI | Stock Photo

Jonathan Martin appears on stage. The special was broadcast live on BET. Photo by Gary I Rothstein / UPI | Stock Photo

Shakira (L) and Jennifer Lopez promise an energetic halftime show. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

NFL senior counsel Michael Buchwald holds up authentic Super Bowl tickets about counterfeit goods at a press conference on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Federal agents have confiscated counterfeit sporting goods worth an estimated $ 123 million since last year’s Super Bowl. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Fake items that have been confiscated since February 3, 2019 include jerseys, hats, and jewelry. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

The Vince Lombardi trophy is on display alongside helmets for the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

Chief quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks to the media. He finished 69.2 percent of his passes in third place in 2019, the best in the NFL for quarterbacks with 50 or more attempts. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman speaks to the media on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

San Francisco’s defensive end Nick Bosa speaks to the media. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said it is crucial to play the full 60 minutes to narrow down the Kansas City quarterback and win the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

In preparation for the Super Bowl LIV, growth lights are seen on the playing field at the Hard Rock Stadium. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

A chef prepares seafood during a Super Bowl preview. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

Alcohol is seen in a Super Bowl glass during a food preview. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

In order to reduce plastic waste, the NFL will deliver water in aluminum cans in the Super Bowl. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

The chief’s groundsman, George Toma, speaks to the media on Tuesday at a field preview. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

49ers kicker Robbie Gould takes a picture with fans. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

49ers’ Damontre Moore signs autographs at the Super Bowl LIV. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

Mahomes (L) and Garoppolo sit near the Vince Lombardi Trophy before speaking to the media. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

Garoppolo speaks to the media. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is ready to hit the media. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

Chiefs Punter Dustin Colquitt hits the media. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

Head coach Andy Reid (L) and Shanahan talk before speaking to the media. Shanahan said his team has to play hard for the whole game if they want to beat Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

Reid speaks to the media during the Super Bowl LIV opening night on Monday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

Workers are installing signs outside Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday to prepare for the Super Bowl LIV. Playing cards cost over $ 8,000 this year. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

Super Bowl LIII

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

When: 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports app

