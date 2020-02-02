Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers tie at half-time

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 5 out of 9 passes for 40 yards in the first quarter of the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 2 (UPI) – The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers meet at the Super Bowl LIV Sunday half-way at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The bosses led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter and 10-3 in the second frame before the 49s tied a half against defender Kyle Juszczyk with a Jimmy Garoppolo touchdown pass before half-time.

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 12 of 18 passes for 104 yards in the first half. He also had 11 rushing yards and a rushing score. Garoppolo completed 9 of 11 passes for 89 yards, a landing and an interception.

The chiefs who ran Damien Williams back had 10 stretches for 47 yards.

The bosses’ fans dominated the decibel level from the stadium stands, with more fans trekking from Kansas City than from San Francisco.

The 49er defense forced the bosses to 3: 0 on the first trip. The 49ers then took the clock 5:58 off their first possession, leading to a 38-yard field goal by Robbie Gould.

Mahomes, who seemed a little hesitant on the Chiefs ‘first ride, confidently threw the Chiefs’ second possession. He found Star Tight End Travis Kelce driving several large pieces. He gave the bosses a four-point lead with a one-yard run.

The 49ers had the ball at the start of the second quarter, but not for long. Garoppolo sailed a pass to his right as he was hit by the Chiefs’ line of defense. The litter was intercepted by Chiefs Cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Mahomes put Sammy Watkins a 28-yard pass two games later, which kept the chiefs within striking distance, but the 49ers defense stayed in the red zone. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker scored a field goal of 31 meters to increase Kansas City’s lead to 10: 3 after five minutes in the second half.

The 49ers recovered on their second voyage of the second quarter and connected the game to Juszczyk on a 15-yard pass from Garoppolo. The connection ended after seven games and a journey of 80 meters.

Mahomes is trying to become the youngest player in NFL history to win a Super Bowl and an NFL MVP Award. He is 24 and 138 days old, with Emmitt Smith (24, 233 days).