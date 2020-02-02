Super Bowl LIV: Mahomes leads Chiefs, leading 49ers in the first quarter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. February 2 (UPI) – The Kansas City Chiefs have a 7-3 lead over the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the first quarter of Super Bowl LIV Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes scored the only touchdown in the first quarter and landed one meter ahead of the target in an option game with a 36 second lead. Mahomes’ score was limited by a trip of 15 games and 75 meters.

The bosses’ fans dominated the decibel level from the stadium stands, with more fans trekking from Kansas City than from San Francisco.

The 49er defense forced the bosses to 3: 0 on the first trip. The 49ers then took the clock 5:58 off their first possession, leading to a 38-yard field goal by Robbie Gould.

The bosses charged the line of defenders to stop the 49ers’ running game and forced San Francisco to find more creative ways to run the ball. Deebo Samuel had the biggest game of the opening race and drove 32 meters backwards for the first time.

The chief’s defense stopped in the red zone and forced the 49ers to settle for three points.

Mahomes, who seemed a little hesitant on the Chiefs ‘first ride, confidently threw the Chiefs’ second possession. He found Star Tight End Travis Kelce driving several large pieces.

He also took a big hit before being rejected during a run towards the end zone. Two games later, he found Pay Dirt to give his team a four-point advantage.

Mahomes is trying to become the youngest player in NFL history to win a Super Bowl and an NFL MVP Award. He is 24 and 138 days old, with Emmitt Smith (24, 233 days).

Mahomes completed 5 out of 9 passes for 40 yards in the first quarter. The bosses who ran back Damien Williams had five tote bags for 32 yards. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 3 of 4 passes for 11 yards in the first frame.