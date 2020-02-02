Super Bowl LIV officers team set record in championship game

February 2 (UPI) – Reigning Super Bowl LIV crew will make history ahead of Sunday’s coin toss at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Bill Vinovich, in his eleventh season as an NFL umpire and 14th official in the overall standings, will be the chief referee of a team made up of five African Americans, most of them for a Super Bowl or any NFL game.

The five African American officials of the Super Bowl are the line judge Carl Johnson, the side judge Boris Cheek, the field judge Michael Banks, the judge Greg Steed and the referee Barry Anderson. League sources told NFL Media on Sunday that the previous single-game high was three.

The other two on the field will be Vinovich and Down Judge Kent Payne. Repeat officer Mike Chase will not be on the field.

“These officials are the very best in the world, with excellence, leadership and excellence on the ground that far exceed the set criteria and demonstrate the power of diversity and inclusion in this great game,” said Troy Vincent, executive vice president of NFL football operations said in a statement.

The NFL had 122 officials for this season, according to the league’s official website. Thirty-four (about 28 percent) are black.

The league awards referees for postseason games based on a thorough review of regular season competitions. The NFL then assigns Super Bowl roles based on regular season reviews and playoff performances.

