Super Bowl LIV: The NFL honors Kobe Bryant with a moment of silence on the 24-yard line

February 2 (UPI) – On the biggest day of the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs paused the Super Bowl LIV celebrations to pay homage to the legend of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant.

The Chiefs and 49ers finished their warm-up on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and stood for a moment of silence on their respective 24-yard lines to face the victims of last week’s helicopter crash and the death of Chris Doleman to honor. Bryant was number 8 and 24 during his 20-year NBA career with the Lakers.

The 41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, among nine dead. for a girl’s basketball game in which her helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances.

The crash is being investigated further. There were no survivors.

Richard Sherman, a 49-star star corner player, thanked Bryant and showed up in the eighth jersey at the stadium. Sherman also appeared on Fox’s pre-game show to read a poem entitled “Dear Football”. The speech reflected Bryant’s poem “Dear Basketball,” which the basketball icon wrote in 2015 to announce his final season in the NBA.

Bryant, a two-time MVP in the NBA final, retired from the league in 2016 after winning five NBA championships and a Most Valuable Player Award (2008) with the Lakers.