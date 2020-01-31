Super Bowl LIV: What to view 4

Key agreement

Travis Kelce from the Chiefs is the most important pass-catching tight end in the game and a safety blanket for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the attack by coach Andy Reid. His versatility as a receiver will be a challenge for a 49ers defense that will be depressed to control the speed of the Chiefs with a broad receiver. Kelce can set up anywhere and defeat any defender and has a talent for being open in third place.

The 49ers balance with safety Jaquiski Tartt, who has been excellent this season against tight endings (although he gave a 42-meter pass to Packers’ Jimmy Graham in the NFC Championship Game). Linebackers Fred Warner and Kwon Alexander also agree to take on Kelce. As good as the 49ers have been defensive, Kelce is a major threat to every down.

With an offensive line that seems perfectly in sync, the running game of the 49ers is on a glorious pitch (42 bears for 285 yards and four touchdowns against the Packers in the NFC Championship Game after 47 bears for 186 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings).

Tevin Coleman had 22 carrys for 105 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings. Castoff Raheem Mostert had a record height of 220 meters and four touchdowns against the Packers.

Coleman is limited in practice after a dislocated right shoulder in the NFC Championship Game, but the 49ers are optimistic that he is playing in the Super Bowl.

Player to watch

Mahomes is the greatest asset in the game because of its creepy inventiveness, intuitive escape, a whole host of weapons, a flair for the dramatic and no fear of failure.

Mahomes, the NFL Most Valuable Player in 2018, collected the Chiefs from a 24-0 deficit against the Texans in the division round and a 17-7 deficit against the Titans in the AFC Championship Game. He may not be able to make it against the defense of the 49ers, but he has a talent for avoiding problems he cannot solve.

X Factor

Neither the Chiefs nor the 49ers have extensive Super Bowl experience, but that is an overrated factor. The two-week preparation window is much more important, especially since the splendor of the Super Bowl week takes up half that time.

Reid is famously successful with extra time to prepare. He is 22-4 after a bye-bye week in the regular season and play-offs in his coaching career. And he has been here before (although not since the 2004 season with the Eagles).

But Kyle Shanahan is not slow in that department. The 49ers are 2-0 after a goodbye this season, including a 27-10 win against the Vikings in the division round. And in Super Bowl LI against the Patriots, Shanahan’s attack was ready from the start, as the Falcons opened a 28-3 lead before collapsing in the second half.

So the big question is: can Reid and Shanahan coach the game and prepare for it?