Super Bowl LIV’s Commercials Suggested LGBTQ + Tons of Representation

From this year’s Super Bowl LIV, we saw 77 ads that consist of everything from Mr. Peanut being reborn as a Baby Nut to the return of the annual Budweiser beer ad. we even have our fair share of politically charged ads. But what some may not have noticed was the amount of LGBTQ + representation in this year’s ads.

Although the focus of the ads does not directly surround the LGBTQ + community, their stars have helped illuminate the fact that every person on this planet – whether homosexual or straight, black or white, male or female, transgender or cisgender – is unique and this world is full of variety.

How Many Ads?

A total of eight ads included LGBTQ + viewing this year. Let’s jump on each one!

Olay

The first commercial feature was for Olay, emphasizing the importance of “creating space for women” and raising money for the non-profit girl she coded. Star journalist Katie Couric, actors Busy Philipps and Taraji P. Henson, astronaut Nicole Scott, and YouTuber and late-night talk show host Lilly Singh. It was also a nice tribute to the American “HERstory” earlier last year, when US astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir became the first two women to complete their first spaceflight.

Singh came out controversial in February and became the inspiration for many South Asian people, LGBTQ +.

TurboTax

With the tax season coming soon, Intuit TurboTax wants to know how easy it is to make your taxes with them.

With their new “All People Are Tax People” campaign, the tax preparation giant shows that it’s all about integration. The actors Isis King and Trace Lysette stars in advertising during the runway crisis segment; both actors are transsexual women.

Samba

I wrote about the Sabra Super Bowl trademark last week, touching on how they would be the first to present the Kings (Kim Chi and Miz Cracker) in a trade and how big it was to have air during the big game.

However, a few days later, RuPaul Charles revealed that he had previously starred in a commercial back in 2000 during Super Bowl XXXIV.

Overall, the ad continued the story and prompted One Million Moms to launch a petition to remove the ad from ventilation, although it was still broadcast independently.

A longer 60-second version of the ad can be viewed on Sabra’s YouTube channel.

Pop-Tarts

Pop-Tarts got a little more amazing thanks to Jonathan Van Ness. Cast member Queer helped launch the brand’s new product, “Pop-Tarts Pretzel” in its latest commercial.

Van Ness acknowledges both being gay and non-binary, coming out as the last during Pride month last June.

Non-binary means that you do not exclusively identify with binary, male or female. is more of a spectrum.

Doritos

Lil Nas X is here and he got the horses in the back, or rather, he’s in the back.

Grammy Award-winning actress competes with actress Sam Elliot in a battle for a Cool Ranch Doritos bag in a dance-off; Billy Ray Cyrus even appears for a little cameo in the end, as expected.

Lil Nas X came out as a homosexual last July and is not afraid to be open about his sexuality. He also said that he thought he was making himself obvious to his fans.

Amazon Alexa

You know what Ellen DeGeneres is, yes? And you know her wife, Portia de Rossi, yes? Need I say more? Okay, I’ll say a little more.

The couple’s commercial features – having been married for 11 years – come out the door, with DeGeneres asking Amazon Alexa to adjust the temperature of their home. DeGeneres then asks what people did “before Alexa”.

Along with the ad below, two additional teasers can be featured on Amazon’s YouTube channel.

Microsoft Surface Pro

I also touched on this ad in a previous post, but it won’t hurt to talk about it soon.

Katie Sowers made history as the first woman and the first open gay bus to reach the Super Bowl – working as an offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

Microsoft launched an ad for Surface Pro last month, featuring Sowers, who is discussing how the computer is helping her get her job done. In addition, she reads a letter she wrote from her youth about wanting to be in a real football team, which later showed that her dream came true.

Budweiser

Yes, you read right, Budweiser completes this Super Bowl ad list. The beer giant adopted a different approach, in contrast to the famous Clydesdale horses. This year, they focused on “typical Americans” doing “typical things”.

These included actions such as helping foreigners, achieving your goals and – as well as the championships won by the Kansas City Chiefs. But where’s the LGBTQ + representation? Glad you asked.

The United States women’s soccer team includes a number of LGBTQ + women, such as Megan Rapinoe, Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger.

Fun event for the last two: they are married!

With American football being regarded as such a men’s sport, this probably requires a predominantly male audience. And for some, it may have been their first meeting with members of the LGBTQ + community.

Who knows, this year may have paved the way for even greater LGBTQ + participation in future major sports leagues. We just have to wait and see.