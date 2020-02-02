Super Bowl parties, major rallies connect the last push of the Democrats in Iowa

The last countdown to the Iowa caucuses has begun.

In anticipation of Monday night’s caucuses, which trigger the state-to-state nomination process to choose US presidential candidates, Democratic candidates are serious about the state.

Public opinion polls show a tight race among the top 11 participants competing to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November. American senator Bernie Sanders and former vice-president Joe Biden are neck and neck for first place, with American senator Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg not far behind.

Here’s what happens in Iowa on the campaign track:

Sanders chairs ‘Bern-Chella’

A confident Sanders, riding high in the polls in Iowa, drew a crowd of 3,000 people on Saturday night at a star-studded event in the American Cellular Center of Cedar Rapids.

Many of the mostly young attendees who are part of the enthusiastic base of 78-year-old Sanders wore “Bernie” T-shirts, while others were dressed in Vampire Weekend clothing, perhaps the real headliners of the event.

Together with a performance on Friday evening in Clive with the folk musician Bon Iver, the weekend rally was informally named “Bern-chella” after the Coachella music festival.

People stand at the top of a hill and applaud Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders at a campaign stop at the Bernie 2020 Cedar Rapids Field Office on Sunday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Andrew Harnik / The Associated Press)

The warm-up of Sanders included activist and academic Cornell West, filmmaker Michael Moore and a series of progressive politicians.

“The reason we’re going to win here in Iowa, the reason we’re going to win the Democratic nomination, is because we’re a campaign of ours, not me,” Sanders said after Vampire Weekend played him on stage.

The campaign said the crowd was the largest so far for every candidate in Iowa this cycle.

Some of the Reuters interviewed were out of state and were therefore unable to cause on Monday.

Tyler Martell, 28, a Wisconsin teacher, said he was trying to capture several of the Democratic candidates in Iowa this weekend. He said Sanders’ democratic socialism would be a heavy sale in a general election against Trump, who drew an estimated 6,000 people to the same location after taking office in 2017.

“I think he would be the least eligible of them all,” said Martell. “I’m not saying Bernie can’t win, but if Democrats want to be sure, they have to go with someone else.”

‘Big game watch party’

Some of the candidates would close their super-loaded schedules on Sunday by joining Iowans to view the Super Bowl.

Sanders campaign is organizing a “big game watch party” in Des Moines, while Warren plans to visit a party organized by a liberal activist group in the same city.

American senator Amy Klobuchar will chat with football fans at a bar in Johnston, Iowa during the break. The Buttigieg campaign said he planned to visit a few bars in the Des Moines area during the game.

The senators may not be able to linger for the final score. All three must be back in Washington late Monday morning, when the final arguments begin in Trump’s indictment trial in the Senate.