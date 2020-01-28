Super Bowl planner, player ready for return to Miami

MIAMI, January 28 (UPI) – Planners are working to make sure everything is perfect when the players are on the field and the fans go to their seats and take to the streets on Sunday to celebrate the Super Bowl LIV.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, will host the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. While the stadium is in the same location, a lot has changed since the last game in 2010.

Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins, has spent more than $ 700 million on the stadium.

“What people don’t understand is that (the dolphins) have spent hundreds of millions of dollars with our governments so that our residents can have an event that has hundreds of millions of dollars and economic impact,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez , on Monday .

New hard grass

Chiefs and 49ers players will be the first athletes to use the surface of the field at Hard Rock Stadium. The hybrid Bermuda grass was specially grown for the Super Bowl LIV.

The NFL peeled the grass from a field in South Georgia and transported 2,000 pound buns – including 800 – to Florida in 33 trucks. The installation was completed on January 10, but due to the position of the sun at Hard Rock Stadium, the league uses LED lights to improve growth.

The 40-person ground crew represents a large increase over the original event.

“At the first Super Bowl (1967), we had myself and four people in the Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles) and six days to get ready,” said George Toma, 90, who led ground teams for each Super Bowl.

Toma said he originally used a 3 x 4 trunk for his equipment, but now employs two semis.

“This field started (growing) over two years ago,” said Ed Mangan, NFL field director. “We prepared and maintained it and under the right conditions to put it down, and obviously we’ve been working on it since then. We’ll be working on it until matchday.”

The grass was harder than a typical football pitch, so it can withstand rehearsals for foreplay and halftime shows, game day live entertainment, and the game itself, for which fans and players pay a high fee to see the game in person.

Players get tickets

NFL players get access to up to 15 Super Bowl tickets from their teams, but that doesn’t stop them from getting more when they’re ready to spend the money. The allocation of 15 tickets includes two free tickets; The rest are sold at face value, which is typically $ 1,000 to $ 2,000.

Richard Sherman and Jimmy Garoppolo, the stars of the San Francisco 49ers, said they bought the most tickets among their teammates – 18 each.

“I haven’t received many requests, but I know a lot of people want to go to the game. These are record-breaking ticket prices. I had to tell some of my family members that we might not be able to get it going.” “49ers broad recipient Emmanuel Sanders said.

Sherman and Garoppolo have more experience than some teammates when it comes to getting Super Bowl tickets. Garoppolo has never played in a Super Bowl, but was a member of the New England Patriots for two championship runs. Sherman appeared in two Super Bowls with the Seattle Seahawks.

The average resale price for Super Bowl tickets at Ticketmaster is nearly $ 9,000, the highest in the past six years. Tickets in other resale markets were sold for $ 4,000 to $ 50,000 as of Tuesday evening.

Planning for a crowd

Detours and road closures pop up in Miami as the city prepares for more than 150,000 Super Bowl visitors and game-related events.

“When you think about it, more people watch NFL football on Sundays than those who vote in this country,” said Tom Garfinkel, member of the Super Bowl LIV host committee and CEO of Dolphins. “NFL football is the most relevant and significant thing in this country.”

City and district leaders have worked with the host committee to coordinate transportation, including an increased focus on driving. The last time the game was in Miami, these services didn’t exist.

Around 10,000 people will volunteer for Super Bowl LIV and game related events. Between 100,000 and 150,000 people are expected daily at the Super Bowl Experience fan event at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Fans may not wait in front of the Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, which the NFL has ordered to facilitate access for 65,000 fans to and from the stadium on matchday.

A spokesman for Miami International Airport said officials expect an additional 30,000 to 40,000 passengers daily during the Super Bowl week. A spokesman for American Airlines said the company was expecting more than 47,000 passengers between Friday and Monday.

Despite Miami’s experience with Super Bowl viewers, the NFL planners will continue to work on the stadium until kick-off.

“I would never say that there is anything difficult,” said Eric Finkelstein, NFL Senior Director Event Operations, about planning a Super Bowl.

“It is a unique opportunity from year to year. No two stadiums are the same. No two cities are the same. Every year you deal with different elements and different things that you have to do so that everything comes together correctly.”

Stephen Ross Richard Sherman Jimmy Garoppolo Emmanuel Sanders John Walker Seattle Seahawks New England Patriots Chefs from Kansas City San Francisco 49ers t) Miami Dolphins