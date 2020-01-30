Super Bowl Prediction: San Francisco Will Defeat Chiefs, And Here’s Why

MIAMI-Even oddsmakers aren’t sure about this Super Bowl.

This is how the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers come together.

The Chiefs are a one-point favorite, which basically means a toss. The 49ers could be the player of choice from Sunday’s kickoff. And there could be a lot more bets on the over / under, which is 54 1/2 and looks a little low.

Again, San Francisco’s defense is capable of putting any offense on his heels, using a strong rush pass and some solid secondary work from asteroid Richard Sherman and safety. The head of Kansas City’s offensive line is not only to create lane for healthy Damien Williams, but of course to give Patrick Mahomes the chance to find his fast receivers.

Or to create, as he did by hitting down the left sideline for the go-ahead touchdown in the AFC Championship game.

“We need to know what he can do,” Jimmie Ward said. “Everything.”

K.C. the defense was dynamic under the stretch of the regular season but was smaller for portions of the season. The Niners will want to run the ball first and foremost, with Raheem Mostert coming off an impressive 220 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the Green Bay NFC title game.

“I think the defenses are underestimating his speed. You can just see it,” George Kittle said. “He’ll hit a hole and the guy will get what he thinks is a good angle. And, the next thing you know, it’s from him. He doesn’t even touch it.”

If San Francisco is successful on the ground, it will continue to deliver the ball. If not, a shot between Jimmy Garoppolo and Mahomes is not exactly what the 49ers are looking for. But don’t underestimate their receivers, especially Kittle, who, like his Kansas City counterpart Travis Kelce, can be a crusher. Kittle is a huge Kelce fan.

“Whether it’s what he does in the red zone, how he runs his routes, his mentality every time he steps on the football field. I think the thing that really stands out is that you see his personality when he plays and how much fun he has, “Kittle said. “Very similar to (Rob Gronkowski) and his personality, the way he looks. I think they just opened the door for tight ends like me to be able to express ourselves on the football field.”

The feeling is on the Kansas City side. Andy Reid is not only one of the most popular coaches with his players, but he is very respected and popular with his classmates. His resume may already be a Hall of Fame and winning the Super Bowl will underscore his success.

Other than that it won’t happen. Look for the 49ers to get down quickly, something the Bears have allowed Houston and Tennessee to do in the playoffs. Kansas City will make a charge, maybe several of them, but the Niners will have enough defense to win their sixth Super Bowl crown, tying New England and Pittsburgh for most.

And yes, go with the passage.

Choose: 49ers, 30-27

Last week: 1-1 against spread, 2-0 straight.

Time: 138-122-5 against spread, 158-105-1 upward.