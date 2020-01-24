Super Bowl ticket prices rise for the battle in Florida

MIAMI, January 24 (UPI) – Fans wishing to attend the Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Florida on February 2 will pay a lot more than in previous years because ticket prices have never been on existing level rise.

The average price on the resale market for Super Bowl LIV is 32 percent higher than last year, according to Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NFL.

Super Bowl LIII tickets in 2019 cost an average of $ 6,740, but this year it’s $ 8,904. That’s an enormous amount more than what fans spent when the Chiefs played in Super Bowl IV in 1970 – their most recent appearance.

77-year-old Tom Henschel paid $ 15 for his ticket to the game, in which the Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans. He plans to be in Miami to continue his series.

“The first three Super Bowl tickets each cost $ 12,” said Henschel, who has participated in every championship game. “They went to $ 15 for five years. Then they went to $ 20, $ 30, $ 40 and more.”

Henschel lives in Tampa, Florida, and is one of three living members of the Never Miss A Super Bowl Club. He owns every program and ticket from his 53 Super Bowls. “If I ever lost her, it would be like losing my arms,” ​​said Henschel.

Rising prices

Super Bowl ticket prices continued to rise, reaching an average face value of $ 1,000 in 2008, with the secondary market costs significantly higher.

When the 49ers last played in the Super Bowl in 2013, average secondary market ticket prices after the NFC championship reached $ 3,673. And that was cheap by today’s standards.

“The Super Bowl comes to a point where it’s not for the average, die-hard fan,” said Henschel, who has a contract with the NFL to pay the face value for his tickets. “It is for the rich and famous.” The face value usually means $ 1,000 to $ 2,000 per ticket.

The 49ers and Chiefs will arrive in Florida on Sunday to prepare for the game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. A spokesman for Miami International Airport said another 30,000 to 40,000 passengers would fly in and out of the city each day during the game. This includes fans, VIPs, league officials and media from all over the world.

“I would say that within 15 minutes of selecting the teams, people were online and booked their seats on the plane,” said Sylvia Berman of Post Haste travel agency in Hollywood, Florida.

Getting a ticket sometimes means buying a package deal from agencies that bought blocks of cards. For example, On Point Events offers packages that range from $ 5,000 for one person to over $ 100,000 for two people. The basic package includes hotel, airport transfer, transport to the game, a tailgate with food and drinks and a ticket for the higher level.

“You get a lot more value when you get a package,” said Philippe Tanguy, owner of On Point Events. “Can you put it together yourself? It’s possible. But if you are looking for the best experience and the best value for money, the package deal is the way to go.”

Posh packages include the best seats in the stadium, a suite in one of the best hotels in Miami, private transportation, access to celebrity parties, table service, and more.

Taguy estimates that 20 to 30 percent of all tickets in the stadium are bought and resold by agencies. He said that the bulk of his sales for this game came from Chiefs fans.

NFL packages

The NFL offers fans ticket packages from around $ 4,000 to $ 30,000 with its On Location Experience. Pre-game parties with “NFL legends” are included. Several hundred tickets are still available.

Chiefs fans will most likely be more than 49ers, as it is only about 1,460 miles from Kansas City, Missouri, to Miami, while San Francisco is about 3,100 miles away.

As with many major events, fake tickets will frustrate and annoy some players. About 11 percent of shoppers have unwittingly bought fraudulent NFL tickets in the past five years, according to a Ticketmaster poll among 100 fans of each team.

The same poll also found the Super Bowl to be a great attraction for NFL fans. About 35 percent gave up drinking for a year and 21 percent gave up their vacation days to watch their team watch the big game live.

The NFL has a long history of hosting in Miami – ten times before – and has a healthy budget to fund the annual event.

“Of course, putting on a Super Bowl is a big investment, but it’s the Super Bowl,” said Eric Finkelstein, NFL Senior Director Event Operations.

The NFL will be happy to make the experience a special experience for the fans when the league celebrates its 100th anniversary. Finkelstein didn’t want to reveal how much the league is spending, but said the NFL is making an investment to make the game as big as possible.

“We are ready to do a great show and prepare everything that should be a great matchup between two great teams,” said Finkelstein. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will be seen at half-time, and Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem before the teams enter the field.

The NFL is also planning more attractions outside the game than any other Super Bowl.

Parties galore

As of Wednesday, more than a dozen parties are planned. The best-known personalities include Lizzo, DJ Khaled, Maroon 5, Snoop Dogg, Guns N ‘Roses, Harry Styles, Shaquille O’Neal, Pitbull, Lil Wayne and Black Eyed Peas and Lady Gaga.

The popularity of football has filled the NFL’s coffers, so generous spending on Super Bowl events doesn’t make the league leaders blink twice.

Bloomberg reported that the league had sales of $ 15 billion in the 2018-2019 season. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in 2010 that the league is aiming for $ 25 billion by 2027.

And Miami remains a popular venue in the league’s eyes. One of the many reasons is the weather, where temperatures around 70 degrees are expected at the start.

“There is a reason why we keep coming back,” said Finkelstein. “It’s a perfect setting for a great matchup.”