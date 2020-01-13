Super Bowl winner Jimmy Johnson in the Hall of Fame

Loading...

(AP) – Jimmy Johnson, who coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The hall announced its selection on Sunday evening as part of a centenary, which was selected on Wednesday by a special committee. Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was exposed on Saturday night as the new coach.

“The only thing I can think of is all the assistant coaches who worked for me and all the great players who played for me are the reason,” said Johnson with tears in his eyes, 76. ” I can not talk.

“This is something special for me, because if you bring in the work that we do, it’s nice that these people appreciate it.”

One of his best players, Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, was seen when he heard the announcement from Green Bay, where he announced the playoff game Seahawks-Packers.

Hall of Fame President David Baker gave the presentation midway through Fox’s television show.

As a successful college coach in Oklahoma State and Miami, where he won a national championship in 1987, Johnson was hired in 1989 by new cowboy owner Jerry Jones. His first team took a 1:15 lead, but Johnson rebuilt the squad – including the trading star who called Herschel Walker back to Minnesota to receive a number of draft picks and players that were converted into draft decisions. This deal is said to be one of the most one-sided in sports history, and included the draft pick that brought Emmitt Smith to Dallas.

Johnson left the Cowboys after the successive championships in the 1992 and 1993 seasons arguing with Jones. But the squad that he built under his college rival Barry Switzer also won the NFL crown in 1995.

Johnson later coached the Miami Dolphins before becoming a Fox TV analyst.

“Think of all the great players I’ve coached over the years,” said Johnson. “From me to you: Thank you.”

In his nine pro seasons (five in Dallas, four in Miami), he went 89-68. Johnson led the Cowboys to three playoff appearances and the two Super Bowl wins, and led the Dolphins to three postseason appearances.

The special panel met in Canton, Ohio on Wednesday to determine the 100th anniversary of this year’s initiate class. It was the first time that members were elected during a selection session in the hall.

The centenary features 10 “seniors” (players who last played more than 25 seasons ago), three “contributors” (someone other than a player or coach) and the two coaches (who most recently trained more than five seasons ago) ) selected from a list of 38 finalists. The rest of the 15th anniversary will be revealed live on Wednesday on “Good Morning Football”.

The Hall of Fame’s total class consists of 20 members, including five others who will be added the day before the Super Bowl when the finalists of modern players are chosen by the usual selection committee.

