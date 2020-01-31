Super Bowl XX Bears is considered the largest national sport team ever

MIAMI – At least three generations have grown up appreciating, indulging and revering the 1985 Chicago Bears, a team that won a Super Bowl before they were born and that they never saw.

The 85 Bears showed six Hall of Famers, including Walter Payton, Jimbo Covert, Dan Hampton, Richard Dent, Mike Singletary and “Da Coach”, Mike Ditka – although Ditka was chosen as a player and not as a trainer in the hall.

This club consisted of nine pro bowlers with Jay Hilgenberg, Jim McMahon, Otis Wilson and Dave Duerson, and Wilber Marshall and Steve McMichael would also go to the Pro Bowl the following season.

Covert, Payton, Singletary, Dent, and McMichael were the first team’s all pros this year, and Hampton, Wilson, and Gary Fencik were the second team’s all pros.

Her 46:10 success in Super Bowl XX brought her record to 18: 1 this season.

Sixty-four was a big number for them, as they forced 64 sales – four or more in eight different games – and 64 QB bags, which came second after the NFL record of 72, which they achieved in 1984 with much of the same cast Stand.

In 10 home games, the bear defense gave up an average of 7.4 points / game, they allowed 10 points or less in 14 of their 19 games, gave up an average of 12.4 points / game for the season, they only allowed a total of 10 points in three playoffs Games in which the Giants were eliminated in the division playoffs and the Rams in the NFC titles, and three playoff opponents with 91: 10.

Not to be outdone, the offense led the NFL in a hurry, Payton averaged 4.8 a pop aged 31 and Willie Gault averaged 21.3 per reception and Dennis McKinnon 17.9.

They were a juggernaut that the NFL had never seen before.

How much does someone remember about the current game in the New Orleans Superdome?

I can still remember the rally in New Orleans that took place the afternoon before, when an estimated 50,000 bear fans ran the river along the “Mighty Mississippi River” and Wayne Larrivee, Chuck Swirsky and I set the stage for our radio’s mobile production studio enter luminaries – including Mayor Harold Washington – delight the crowd lubricated by “Hurricane”.

While the halftime show was memorable because it was dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr., who took place just six days after first taking part in Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it was perhaps the only thing that wasn’t really great about the game “Up With People”.

Indeed, the game was in danger of becoming competitive early on after Payton had a McMahon handoff in the game’s second game at Bears ’19 and the Patriots only went 1:19 after a three-way battle with a field goal A Super Bowl record for the fastest score ever. It took 20 years for Devin Hester to break this record and 20 years later to bring the opening push back just 92 meters from the house.

The bears responded with a 7-yard ride, fired by a 43-yard hookup from McMahon to Gault, and set up a Kevin Butler field goal to tie it up. The Pats and Bears traded punts and then the router was up and running.

Hampton made a mistake at the Patriots ’13, but the Bears had to settle for a chip-shot field goal after William “Refrigerator” Perry was stuffed into the three and then released for a halfback option pass to throw.

Singletary was next to make another mistake at New England 13 and Matt Suhey got the result from 11th to 13th and the bears never looked back. They led 23-3 in half and 44-3 to start the fourth quarter.

The bears outperformed the patriots [408-123], forced six sales and had a time advantage of 18.5 minutes.

The only negative hit came 3:22 in the third quarter when Ditka decided to give Perry the ball for a 1-yard touchdown to 44-3 and deny Payton the coveted Super Bowl touchdown.

Super Bowl XX was more than just a moment for the bears, it was one of the biggest 60-minute appearances of any team in the game’s history.

