[super-eight-hockey-preview-and-predictions]

The 29th edition of the Division 1A boys hockey match, or Super eight, drops the puck on Sunday with a pair of perform-in online games at Stoneham Arena right before transferring on to double-elimination motion. Following his Arlington squad grew to become just the second general public school staff to get the No. one seed on Thursday, mentor John Messuri was questioned to assess the discipline.

“There is going to be a good deal of reduced-scoring, a person-aim video games,” claimed Messuri. “Don’t get the more than pretty frequently.”

Arlington would know about these varieties of game titles as it entered the tournament as the stingiest of the 10 teams, permitting just 29 objectives in 21 games driving senior goalie Nathan Brennan. The Spy Ponders, on an 18-recreation unbeaten streak at 16-one-four, have a trio of gamers in forwards Anthony Messuri and Brendan Jones and defenseman Ryan Davies that are wanting for their 2nd Tremendous eight title following profitable in 2017.

Fairly a several on the BC Large roster are likely soon after their 3rd right after bringing home the last two crowns. The next-seeded Eagles, unbeaten in their previous 10 game titles to end 13-3-four, are led offensively by senior Matt Keohane, who is fresh new of remaining named MVP of the Buddy Ferreira Traditional.

Pope Francis is in search of a breakthrough in its 12th consecutive look, longest string in the subject, acquiring shed in the very last two finals. The No. 3 Cardinals (13-four-two) are struggle-examined following a relentless routine, have a playoff-demonstrated goalie in junior Ben Zaranek, a magnificent freshman in Ryan Leonard, and are the only crew to beat Arlington this season.

Senior Ned Malolepszy’s 20 points qualified prospects a balanced offense for No. 4 St. John’s Prep, which averaged in excess of seven aims per contest in its last 5 normal time game titles. The Eagles (11-four-five) haven’t performed a fellow Super eight staff since January, but swept their 1st-round opponent Xaverian in Catholic Convention perform by a blended eight-one rely.

Boasting just one of the finest pairs of senior forwards in the state in Matty Ryan and Ryan Pomposelli, the fifth-seeded Xaverian Hawks (13-four-four) scored a lot more targets than any other staff in the event with 71 in 21 games. Xaverian, which won its previous 5, is the only Catholic Meeting team not to have hoisted the Super 8 trophy, but are coming off a method-best 3rd position very last winter.

On the other hand, no crew has received additional 1A crowns than No. six Catholic Memorial with 13, but the very last came in 2009. The Knights (eight-six-6) seem to be turning back the clock this calendar year, on the other hand, boasting the Catholic Conference for the 1st time considering the fact that 2010, with captains Kevin McCarthy and Will MacNeil spearheading a proficient young main, despite the fact that they did put up with a 7-four reduction to 1st-spherical foe Pope Francis just a 7 days in the past.

Behind 100-level scorer senior Ryan O’Halloran, No. seven Burlington claimed the Middlesex Liberty title and capped the frequent period with a thrilling OT earn as hosts in the Cahoon Event final. The Purple Devils (14-4-four) have not experienced considerably Super 8 luck currently, dropping their last seven contests, but produced a operate to the championship recreation out of a wild card location in 2009.

No. eight Framingham was the top pet in the Bay State Conference all time, run by the league’s leading scorer in senior Will Trischitta. The Flyers (14-five-two) gained their enjoy-in video game a yr back, going 2-2 in returning to the field for the initially time given that 2004.

The final team voted into the subject and the to start with-at any time community university champ in 2008, No. 9 Studying has the longest gap involving appearances of any staff in the tourney, a 3-yr absence. The Rockets (10-5-six) flew underneath the radar most of the year but performed their way in by closing strong, driven by forwards junior Landyn Greatorex and freshman Evan Pannucci.

No. 10 Hingham (12-7-3) was the final public college left a yr in the past after successful a pair of games and are 1 of the 6 groups in the discipline with a Tremendous eight crown (2010) to their identify. It was a tricky finish to the year for the Harbormen, nevertheless, as they not only fell four- to BC Significant in the Buddy Ferreira remaining but may well have misplaced goalie Jake Wilson to injury as effectively.

PREDICTIONS:

WILD CARD WINNERS: Burlington, Framingham

Past 4 Still left: Arlington, BC Higher, Pope Francis, St. John’s Prep

Remaining: St. John’s Prep over Pope Francis. The Catholic Convention was a merry-go-round all period, so why not the Eagles, a veteran team that has been incredibly reliable since a surprising nine-one reduction to Hingham in the opener.