Super Junior talks about working with Zico, promoting alongside junior artists, etc.

Super Junior was interviewed by Sports Seoul after winning a Bonsang (main prize) at the 29th Seoul Music Awards, and they talked about their new album and more!

Super Junior has a long history with the awards ceremony, the group having won the rookie award in 2006 at the 16th SMA, as well as a Daesang (grand prize) in 2012 at the 21st SMA and several other awards throughout its career. Once again, member Kim Heechul was also MC for this year’s event.

At the awards ceremony, Super Junior performed for the very first time their latest title, “2YA2YAO!”, From their ninth reconditioned album “TIMELESS”. The song is produced by Zico and is the group’s first adventure in hip hop. They talked about working with Zico, with Siwon saying, “It was incredibly interesting to work with Zico who has been recognized for his skills as an artist and receives the love of so many people. Many of our fans were eagerly waiting for us to try a new genre, so I think it was a good opportunity to show a good side of ourselves. I am very happy and nervous. “

Eunhyuk replied: “Super Junior is also a fan of Zico. Since he is our junior and an artist that we respect, it was a fun and new experience to work with Zico. I hope many people like it. “

Last year, Super Junior completed compulsory military service with the release of the youngest member Kyuhyun. Kyuhyun shared, “Even though I went to see shows when I was in the military, it’s a freedom to promote and play as a group now that all the members have finished their service. Since we have known each other for so long, we have known each other so much and I like to promote while keeping pace with all the members. “

The group of Super Junior veterans is now in its 16th year of promotions according to the Korean career years counting system (the group made its debut in November 2005). Eunhyuk commented, “Since we are not coming back after a long rest and have continued to promote, rather than being at a certain level, I think we have become the” older brother. ” To be honest, I don’t feel that way physically. “

Yesung added, “We are talking about how difficult it would have been if we had been a senior artist in their 16th year like us when we started.” Eunhyuk continued, “This is why we are more curious. We wonder how the junior artists feel when they see us and if they find us difficult (to approach). We sincerely hope that they would not find us difficult and would not approach us comfortably, but we are curious. “

When asked what his new goal was, Siwon replied, “It is important to promote good health without big problems.” Eunhyuk also said, “Health is an important issue for us. After completing our military service and trying something new with hip hop and ‘2YA2YAO!,’ We want to try a lot of new things both musically and beyond. This year we will be working hard to try out many new things to show our fans. Please wait for it impatiently. “

Finally, the group shared their gratitude to their fans, E.L.F. Eunhyuk shared: “We became singers in their 16th year. When I look back, it has not been a short period of time and a lot has happened, but we have been able to stay strong and get to the end thanks to our fans who have supported us impatiently by our side . He continued, “I have nothing to say but to be so grateful for. Just like our last album is titled “TIMELESS”, I hope we can create an infinite time where we can be with E.L.F. “

