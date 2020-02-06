Super Junior, Zico, BTS and SECHSKIES Top Gaon Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart unveiled its ranking for the week from January 5 to 11!

Album graphics

The new reconditioned Super Junior album “TIMELESS” made its debut at number 1 on this week’s physical album table, followed by the new SECHSKIES mini-album “ALL FOR YOU” at number 2. “TREASURE EPILOGUE: ATEEZ’s Action To Answer “moved up the rankings to take No. 3 for the week, while Golden Child’s” Without You “debuted on the chart at No. 4. Finally, SF9’s” First Collection ” completed the top five this week.

Global digital graph + continuous graph

The top five songs from the overall digital graph and the streaming graph were exactly the same this week: Block B’s Zico’s “Any Song” spent its third consecutive week at # 1 on both graphs, while Changmo’s “METEOR” retained its place at No. 2. “Psycho” by Red Velvet also maintained its position at No. 3 on both maps, followed by “Blueming” from IU at No. 4 and “Here I Am Again” by Baek Yerin (from the OST of “Crash Landing on You” ”) At n ° 5.

Download the table

SECHSKIES ‘new title “ALL FOR YOU” debuted at # 1 on this week’s digital download board, while “Any Song” by Zico stayed strong at # 2. “Psycho” by Red Velvet arrived at number 3, “METEOR” from Changmo at number 4, and “Here I am again” by Baek Yerin at number 5.

Social table

BTS continued its reign at No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0 for another week, followed by BLACKPINK at No. 2 and Red Velvet at No. 3. SECHSKIES entered the ranking at No. 4 this week, while Zico arrived at no. 5.

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?