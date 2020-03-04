super-junior’s-eunhyuk-points-out-how-his-mother’s-past-illness-influenced-his-donation-in-the-direction-of-coronavirus-prevention

Tremendous Junior’s Eunhyuk shared his ideas guiding his donation.

On the March 4 episode of SBS’s “Night of Actual Leisure,” Eunhyuk was interviewed as a single of the stars who donated toward the prevention of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

It was reported on January 29 that Super Junior donated 10,000 masks to be offered to Korean youngster and youth welfare services. About a thirty day period afterwards on February 28, Eunhyuk separately donated 100 million gained (roughly $84,300) to the Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association.

“My mom experienced a large amount because of to a lung ailment past 12 months, so I grew to become even a lot more worried about the coronavirus,” reported Eunhyuk. “I made the final decision [to donate] out of hope that a lot more men and women would not endure thanks to the coronavirus.”

He ongoing, “Seeing a lot of stars undertaking excellent deeds manufactured me consider that if public figures donated and article content were revealed, superior information like this may well give energy and hope to those likely through a tough time.”

Sending a video concept to the public, Eunhyuk concluded, “To individuals getting a tough time thanks to the coronavirus and to those functioning really hard just about everywhere, make sure you choose very good treatment of your wellbeing. Hang in there.”

