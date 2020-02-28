Super League: Barrie McDermott in Leeds Rhinos, Aidan Sezer, Tony Gigot and Johnathan Thurston’s support for Rob Burrow | Rugby League News

Leeds aims to achieve three consecutive victories when they face Warrington

Sky Sports rugby league expert Barrie McDermott observes the beginning of the Leeds Rhinos season, two players who had a great impact on their respective teams and a great Australian who supported Rob Burrow …

Constant progress for rhinos

When we saw Leeds Rhinos in that first game of the 2020 Super League season against Hull FC, the 30-4 loss was a bit shocking for the system.

%MINIFYHTMLc47aaefb26c1881ed20907b1c35a479011% %MINIFYHTMLc47aaefb26c1881ed20907b1c35a479012%

There was optimism on the back of the new signings and it seemed that Luke Gale was going to be the solution to the problems around the half-turn and the direction of the team.

Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves February 28, 2020, 7: 00 pm Live

I saw them in a couple of pre-season friendlies too and they looked decent, like a different side with a different approach, but the first game against Hull was a short and sharp lesson because they were at home with many fans there and they were miles away .

They were shot by a large pack and Hull left a small bruise in Leeds. But they got up and have progressed constantly since then.

Everyone who knows our game understands that it is a good season in the Super League, all strong teams are usually favorites: Wigan, St Helens, Warrington and Leeds must have stellar seasons.

If you include Hull there as an example of 2020, we have full stadiums, electric atmospheres and games that matter. It’s always worth reminding fans of the role they can play when they get behind their team and create that atmosphere too.

1: 03 See the highlights of Leeds’ victory over Salford last Saturday See the highlights of Leeds’ victory over Salford last Saturday

It simply raises everything and everyone, so with those five teams present or out there it seems, from Leeds’ perspective, they are on a slow and steady slope.

It will be a great test for them on Friday at home for Warrington, who have not been perfect, but I think that if the Rhinos can get a result against the Wolves, they can begin to feel a ray of hope and start thinking in positive terms of the first five.

Huddersfield making giant strides

I will be honest, in January, before a ball was passed, I tipped Huddersfield to finish in the bottom of the Super League because they have worked for the last three or four years with more or less the same team.

I have to raise my hands, I probably didn’t give Aidan Sezer enough credit, but the man who played half a scrum for Canberra Raiders in the NRL Grand Final last year came in and transformed Huddersfield and the players.

Aidan Sezer has had a huge impact since moving to Huddersfield

That signing has raised everyone else’s game 10 or 15 percent and his first-place home game against Wigan on Sunday is emerging as an excellent one.

It is an exciting time to be a fan of the Giants. If I wasn’t in the Sky games, I’d really be interested to see if the Giants have enough belief to enter a game against the Warriors who hope to get out of the other side with a victory.

They are a team that I think will prove that many people are wrong. It is a long season, but so far they have shown me that I am wrong and if we look at the three games they have played, they have won all and have been very impressive in doing so.

That was even the case in the 12-10 victory against Salford, because he would say that last year Huddersfield could have gotten into the fight and retired in the last 10 or 15 minutes with the game in the balance.

1: 03 Watch the highlights while Huddersfield won a victory over Hull KR Watch the highlights while Huddersfield won a victory over Hull KR

They had enough resolution to get out of jail because even Sezer, who got the man from the party in Sky sportsHe said he was not at his best. But his “was not at my best,quot; was enough to get the victory, which we have not seen in Huddersfield in recent years.

Gigot signs a coup d’etat for Wolfpack

Tony Gigot is a player that most teams would want in his squad because he is so unpredictable and has the victory of a game in his own hands.

What you get with the rebels is that they are not delivered every week and you can get a different player three or four weeks in a row. But the best Tony Gigot is as good as any player in this competition because he has a beautiful balance and the courage of his convictions.

He will do things and he will be wrong, and then he will do it again two or three minutes later, so I am surprised that players who did not have that nonconformist player did not see it as an option.

Toronto Wolfpack vs St Helens February 29, 2020, 6: 00 p.m. Live

That could be due to finances, but I think whoever made the decision to take him to trial in Toronto Wolfpack could have saved his bacon.

They have signed both Wigan players, Jack Wells and Ben Kilner, in time for Saturday’s game against St Helens, and suddenly the team changes head coach Brian McDermott, who can only name 19 players in his squad two weeks ago.

I never thought that, for a minute, 23 players would be enough for Toronto, but with everyone in shape, and the available loan and Gigot players seem to have more depth. It still looks like a skinny squad, but I could argue that it will be enough.

Thurston approaches Burrow

It was fantastic to be in Headingley on Tuesday night when the great Australian Johnathan Thurston was the guest for a charity night in support of Rob Burrow.

Johnathan Thurston left his time to attend a benefit event of Rob Burrow

We were fortunate to be able to take advantage that a friend of mine had Johnathan in this country to participate in some speeches, along with him having a link due to the World Club Challenge and international parties to commit to do something for Rob.

But the most important thing is that he is an incredible human being who feels empathy for a guy who is going through a bad time and needs his rugby league family to be by his side.

We had 300 people there hypnotized for every word he said and every story he told, and our Sky sports his colleague Brian Carney was really able to get things he had not heard before.

We left having a different appreciation of him as a rugby player and specifically his goal kick. He talked about his practice and routine, and the things he had to deal with that made me think differently about him in that regard.

The rhinos were also very good and we had Mick Speight of MJK Sports Events who, a bit like Tony Gigot in Toronto! – allowed us to lend JT as an amateur, without pay, so every penny raised in the night went to Rob.

Rob is in a very good mood and I know he appreciated that Johnathan and Brian gave up their time, and everyone who came to support the event as well.

We have many more events planned and what has been great is that people say they are organizing a raffle at school or to raise funds, or that they are going to organize a game and are making their own fundraiser.

Anyone who wants to participate in their own event can register it by sending an email to [email protected], let us know what they are doing and we can guide them in the right direction to ensure that the money goes to the right place.