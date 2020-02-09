Super League games between Huddersfield and Leeds and between Wakefield and Catalans Dragons will be postponed

The Super League clubs have announced that two games have been postponed due to extreme weather conditions

Games between Huddersfield and Leeds and between Wakefield and Catalans Dragons were canceled when Storm Ciara faced Britain.

Two games were canceled in the Betfred Super League

The Premier League game between Manchester City and West Ham was also postponed when City announced it was due to “extreme and escalating weather conditions”.

Britain is currently being hit by storm Ciara with wind speeds of 90 mph, which are triggering tornado fears.

It could be the UK’s biggest storm in seven years, with the Met Office issuing amber warnings in some areas at risk of life.

Around 200 flights to and from Europe were canceled because heavy rain mated with extreme wind.

Some railway companies have even asked passengers not to travel because of the external conditions.

