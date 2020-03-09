Super League: Week 6 Round Team

% MINIFYHTMLa9066158d6b3445a2c77991692c5fbf811%

Leeds’ Robert Louis wins a spot on our team of the week

We researched Opta statistics and selected our combined XIII of players who excelled during Round 6 of the Super League 2020 season …

1. Jamie Shaul (Hull FC)

Full defense was a constant threat for the Blacks and Whites as they won again with a thrilling golden point victory at Wakefield Trinity on Friday.

Shaul covered an incredible 175 stunning on 19 carries, made two start breaks and one back-up, and finished his exhibition with one try.

2. Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

The end showed more signs that he is returning to his maximum after a 2019 season disrupted by an injury, though his efforts were not enough to help prevent Wakefield from going 27-26.

Johnstone scored two attempts, made 100 yards and an initial break, along with a free kick for the hosts.

3. Jake Wardle (Giants Huddersfield)

Wardle’s long effort in the second half was the highlight of the game and helped Huddersfield score a memorable 12-10 victory over current Super League champions St Helens.

Along with that, the center transported a total of 160 meters and made an initial break.

4. Israel Folau (Catalan dragons)

His signing may have sparked much controversy, but the Australian quickly settled into the Catalans’ beginnings and was an important part of Saturday’s home win against the Salford Devils Red.

Folau made 114 yards from 16 carries, saved four quick balls, proposed a dismissal and provided relief for one of his team’s efforts.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

It was the only attempt to end Wigan this week, but was again highlighted by the hosts as they defeated Hull Kingston Rovers on Sunday.

Along with his scoring, Marshall covered 142 yards on 13 carrots, made four start breaks and also picked up three quick touchdowns.

6. Robert Lui (rhinos of Leeds)

Along with his midfielder Luke Gale, Lui ran in two tries for Leeds during the 66-12 victory over the Toronto Wolfpack and also won the man of the match award.

The 30-year-old also recorded some astonishing stats, making 122 yards and 15 carries and also making three initial breaks.

7. Jackson Hastings (Wigan Warriors)

Hastings paved the way with two tries for Wigan when they defeated Hull KR 30-16 at DW Stadium on Sunday.

Last year, the Man of Steel made an initial break, a back-up break, assisted and made 82 yards with the ball in hand even during the match.

8. Chris Hill (Warrington Wolf)

The Warrington captain led from scratch as the hosts triumphed 9-8 in an exciting encounter with the Castleford Tigers on Friday night.

Hill carried 163 yards out of 17 carries, produced two sacks and made 36 tackles with a 100 percent success rate.

9. Brad Dwyer (Leeds Rhinos)

The prostitute produced another animated screen for the rhinos when they defeated Toronto in the Super League game Thursday night.

In addition to scoring an effort, Dwyer was also available to provide help and made 78 yards holding the ball, including two initial breaks.

10. Sam Casiano (Catalan dragons)

Casiano had a huge impact from the substitute bank as the Catalans continued their strong start to the season with a home win against Salford.

The accessory made 166 yards from 13 carries, including an initial break, was fired twice and managed to save three quick balls.

11. Matt Whitley (Catalan dragons)

Two attempts in the first half of the second half helped prepare the Dragons on their way to victory over the Red Devils, helping to dispel memories of last year’s 46-0 loss to the visitors.

Whitley also made a big defensive change for his team, making 29 hurdles during the game.

12. Josh Jones (Hull FC)

Jones quickly adjusted to life at Hull following his shift from Salford during the winter and played a pivotal role in his team’s win Friday night.

The game against Wakefield saw the second inning rush for 116 yards, make three sacks and provide assists for two of Hull’s attempts.

13. Michael Lawrence (Giants Huddersfield)

A forward forward was too big on defense for the Giants, as they defeated St. Helens at Totally Wicked Stadium, making 56 tackles during the game.

Lawrence was at the forefront of Huddersfield with the ball in his hand as well, making 100 yards and 16 carries during the game.