Super-rich Go to Bunkers for self-quarantine during the Coronavirus outbreak

The super-rich are preparing for self-portrayal on the Web, either on private islands or in disaster bunkers.

This very wealthy group of people plans to bring their personal doctors or nurses on private flights in the event that they become infected and reduce the risk of being exposed to the virus at a commercial airport or commercial flight. . , the guard said.

“In recent weeks there has undoubtedly been an increase in the demand for a letter of notice for the Covid-19 coronavirus-short notice,” said Adam Twidell, the executive director of PrivateFly private jet booking service. “We have had a very large number of consultations for group and company and individual evacuations.”

Once out of the net, they enter disaster-ready bunkers, some as far away as New Zealand, which many Silicon Valley leaders seem to embrace as a safe haven for the past few months.

Robert Vicino, founder and CEO of the Vivos Group, said his bunker construction company has seen a boost in consulting and sales since the coronavirus crisis.

Vivos turned a Cold War bunker in Indiana into a space for 80 people and is offering space for up to 575 concrete bunkers in South Dakota.

Super-rich also require that their doctors provide them with private coronavirus tests. To avoid the overwhelming limited test facilities, both medical facilities in the U.S. and the U.S. said they will only test people who are highly likely to suffer from the disease.