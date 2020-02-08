Blues 32

Waratahs 12

It is quite rare for the Blues to win away, but to do so with a performance based on patience, self-control and discipline is almost unknown.

But that’s what they managed to do in Newcastle in front of such a small crowd that they could probably all have slipped into the coaching club.

The Blues, so disjointed and uncertain in the last quarter of their opening match, were cohesive and sure of what they wanted to do this week.

Under pressure to maintain a healthy lead, they managed to do so. It was not categorical or particularly comfortable, but they did the job and a victory on the road will make them happy enough with life not only for its rarity value, but because they need all the points that they can get.

After a first half on stilts where there was a lot of nervous rugby and tainted by errors of the two teams, the Blues took control in the second half when they had a stiff breeze behind the back.

They entered the second period with two breakthrough tests which were both built on their ability to stay patient and wait for the right opportunity to strike at the heart of Waratah defense.

The first came when TJ Faiane delayed his pass for midfielder Joe Marchant who hit the line at high speed and from a wide angle.

The second from Mark Telea, a few minutes later, was created by an incredible grubber kick from Hoskins Sotutu.

The No 8 is becoming the most interesting striker in the Blues pack and even the yellow card he picked up after 60 minutes did not necessarily spoil his performance.

This second try gave the Blues a 20-7 lead and a feeling of nervousness that they would again find a way to do something stupid or reckless to kill their chance of victory.

But they kept their heads pretty well. There were unnecessary and inaccurate kicks, but so were good, intelligent and precise kicks, while their tenacity at breakdown and the rate of work on defense allowed them to stop Waratah quite easily and regain big turnover.

Matt Duffie pauses for the Blues. Photo / Photosport

Their resilience finally returned to safe play in the 77th minute when Telea was released on the left after a brutal tackle that led to an overturned ball.

And it was a deserved victory for the Blues, who played more rugby and who always seemed more confident than the Waratahs. They also had the best on the free kick and probably omitted the blackout battle, although the shame is that the Blues could not use their melee as a weapon, a way to win penalties and crush the spirit of the Waratahs.

Because, like most Australian teams, the Waratahs were experts at escaping the competition, twisting the engagement, popping up and generally confusing the referee.

This created a frustrating endeavor where the Blues could not extract the full value of their obvious dominance and from time to time the referee was even deceived in imposing a penalty on the Waratahs.

But that was the nature of things. It was a survival game and finding a way to build momentum anyway.

Neither party had the confidence or the ability to build the phases and chain the types of intelligent movements necessary to generate flow and real opportunity.

It was smashing rugby and bash, a relentless and relentless battle to find a way to go forward and earn points.

But the Blues will be happy to win ugly.

Blues 32 (M. Telea 3, B. Gibson, J. Marchant essay; S. Perofeta con, pen; H. Plummer con)

Waratahs 12 (L. Foketi, M. Nawaqanitawase tries; W. Harrison con)

HT: 8-7

.