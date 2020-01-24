Super Rugby: Blues look promising in pre-season victory against Hurricanes

The Blues and Hurricanes made it through their last preseason game at Onewa Domain today, relatively unscathed despite the heat and physique on the field – both of which were relentless.

It is the Blues who are likely to go in the first round with a little more confidence, however. They survived the Hurricanes, who must board at 6 a.m. for Cape Town, 29-28, and there was enough to suggest that they would push the Chiefs to Eden Park next Friday night.

Their scrum was very good in the first half and number 10, Stephen Perofeta, seems to be a boost for a start after having led the attack well and having played a role in his team’s first two tries. They scored five in total against the four Hurricanes.

The Blues lost their precision after the break, but coach Leon MacDonald made many changes at halftime and the combinations were clearly missing thereafter.

“We struggled in the second half,” said MacDonald. “Obviously we made a few changes and we lost our cohesion. I thought they had played pretty well to catch up.”

There were similarities to last week’s victory over the Chiefs at Waihi; the Blues are only delaying the opposition which ends quickly, but MacDonald did not think it would be a trend at the start of the season.

“It’s not a question of conditioning – it’s just a bit of game management. I don’t think we played well today, but it’s definitely something to keep in mind. mind before the first round. “

He said of Perofeta, who will compete in jersey # 10 with Harry Plummer before the arrival of Beauden Barrett in mid-season: “He attacked the line well and managed the game fairly well. Harry didn’t have everything to does the luxury that Stevie had in terms of pre-football but he organized things pretty well and was also aggressive on the line. “

Akira Ioane scores a try for the Blues against the Hurricanes in preseason. Photo / Photosport

For the Hurricanes, who held up well after conceding a 17-14 halftime lead, there is some positivity even if it is their second pre-season loss in two games.

They were better than they were against the Crusaders at Ashburton last weekend and they will have TJ Perenara and Jordie Barrett again to play the Stormers at Newlands. Left winger Ben Lam was again one of the fastest on the field.

Lock James Blackwell wore a full-time Moonboot due to an injured big toe, but coach Jason Holland didn’t think it was too serious.

Black midfielder Ngani Laumape had one of the toughest workloads of any player on the field. He played three-quarters of the match and it was a deliberate decision of a coach to have the strong center hit the ground by running in the first round.

“We wanted to get Ngani through for a few minutes,” said Holland. “We had previously fallen into the trap of going a bit and a half in these games and the guys were a little late when we got to the first round. We wanted to get Ngani in 60-65 minutes – the same with Du ‘ Plessis Kirifi – to make sure they’re ready to go next week. “

MacDonald has confirmed that Rieko Ioane and Patrick Tuipulotu, two other interested passers-by, will be available to play the Chiefs. Prop Karl Tu’inukuafe went through the first half well.

Blues 29 (Tony Lamborn, Jordan Hyland, Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane, Sam Nock tries; Stephen Perofeta con, Harry Plummer con)

Hurricanes 28 (Ben Lam, Ricky Riccitelli, Jamie Booth, Asafo Aumua tries; against Fletcher Smith 2, against Jackson Garden-Bachop 2)

Halftime: 17-14

