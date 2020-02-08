Super Rugby: Chefs Eliminate Crusaders To Highlight Credentials

Chefs 25

Crusaders 15

When the Chiefs welcomed the Crusaders to Hamilton tonight, Warren Gatland’s toothy smile told the story of the battle.

Another impressive second-half performance by the Gatland Chiefs saw them reverse a half-time deficit and beat the defending champions 25-15.

Although the score did not necessarily reflect this, it was a dominant performance for the chefs. The first failures might have cost them dearly, but for the better part of the 60 minutes, the chiefs dominated the crusaders across the park.

However, there were positives for the Crusaders, with their attack showing promising signs early despite the absence of their general Richie Mo’unga.

Crusaders took a page from the sister code of the union early, hitting the ball in the middle and working to shoot the defense before kicking or throwing a long pass through the field to a man on the wing – generally Sevu Reece and generally unbranded.

The Chiefs being slow to find their place in the game on both sides of the ball, the crusaders unleashed Reece in early space and two tries to the All Blacks winger gave them a 12-3 lead after 15 minutes.

Sevu Reece of the Crusaders runs in an essay against the leaders. Photo / Getty

Reece could have had three or more tries in the first half, were it not for a scrambling blanket defense that might not have been pretty good for the fans to watch, but did the job for them hosts.

Encouraged by their defensive grip after a few early faults, the Chiefs got on their feet and asked the Crusaders many questions. Damian McKenzie had an immediate impact with the ball in hand, attracting several defenders to open a large space on the field.

Tested, the Crusaders committed a multitude of penalties before McKenzie finally sent Solomon Alaimalo to the corner to reduce the spread to five.

This is where it happened at the break, with the crusaders unable to make the most of a scrum five yards from the shooter due to formidable defensive work at the break from rookie center of chiefs Quinn Tupaea .

The defensive save gave the Chiefs a boost, and they came out of the break and went straight to the game sheet with halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi diving at close range to put the hosts in the lead.

It was Tahuriorangi’s last involvement in the match, with Brad Weber replacing him after the test. Tahuriorangi had been great across the park, and Weber followed suit.

Weber was a source of inspiration in the second half, realizing a large turnover at one end before producing a little magic to send Sean Wainui without touching him in order to extend the lead of the Chiefs.

The position battle between the two will be watched throughout the season as Weber, who was part of the All Blacks Rugby World Cup team, has been limited due to All Blacks protocols and has played off the bench in the first two games of the season. Tahuriorangi made the most of his return to a jersey, his high level of play at the start of the season likely to make it difficult for Gatland to know who wears No. 9 when Weber can return to play 80 minutes per game.

But as Weber led the Chiefs wave in the second half, the crusaders slowly passed out. The chiefs stifled their attack and played the territory game well.

Surprise # 10 David Havili got off to a good start in the game, he couldn’t continue – that was the story of the Crusader attack.

We barely heard of Reece in the second half, and despite all the efforts of Braydon Ennor, the Crusaders found no success with the ball in hand in the second half.

Although the Chiefs had their difficulties – defensive starts and poor alignment performance among them – it was a convincing performance against the defending champions that firmly cemented the Chiefs as title contenders.

Chefs 25 (Solomon Alaimalo, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Sean Wainui tries; Aaron Cruden 2 against, 2 pens)

Crusaders 15 (Sevu Reece 2 essays; David Havili con, pen)

HT: 8-12

