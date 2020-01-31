Super Rugby: chefs make classic comeback to defeat Blues in first game at Eden Park

Chefs 37

Blues 29

The Blues have managed to do the impossible and lose games they should never have several times in the past decade and, at the start of a new one in a very warm and impatient Eden Park, they have it done again.

This was an extraordinary effort for the Chiefs, and while Warren Gatland’s men were greatly strengthened by the interventions of the second half of the reserves Aaron Cruden, Anton Lienert-Brown, Brad Weber and Pita Gus Sowakula, the leader 19-5 at halftime should have been defended much more vigorously than they were.

“We were obviously pretty optimistic at halftime – we played well, we dominated possession and I thought our defense looked pretty robust at halftime so there was a lot to smile about enter the hangars, “said Blues coach Leon MacDonald afterward.

“I think they played particularly well (in the second half) – the impact off the bench, Cruden in particular, was remarkable,” he said of the Chiefs. “You could see the old wise head taking over and on the other hand, our error rate was too high, which continued to provide them with opportunities.”

The Blues seemed completely in control at the break. Rieko Ioane scored two typically blockbusting tries in his 50th game, the Blues scrum was dominant, defensive, they were excellent and the Chiefs, who should be the pioneers of the competition this season, were strangely absent in attack and in defense – they missed 20 tackles in the first half alone.

And yet, the return of visitors was rapid and brutal, a real turnaround which collected a total of 32 points in the second period, and it was immensely helped by the introduction of their first five Cruden who organized their attack with cool , dropped a goal in the final moments to extend the margin of his team to seven points and give a penalty kick after the siren to refuse the Blues a losing bonus point.

“I thought he was really good,” said Gatland of former All Black Cruden, “but I thought (No10) Kaleb Trask did a very good job for us. He played well but didn’t Wasn’t a lot of chances because we were shooting ourselves in the foot in the first half with mistakes and turnovers, and the Blues were pretty good.

“The message at half time had to be more decisive, to carry well and to be more precise with the ball. We were much better in the second half.”

Ioane, his recognized milestone on the field thereafter, said: “Our first half was great. The point of difference was their bench. They had a lot of experience to come and they really gave it to us. With Cruds and Anton at the head of the charge they were cool and calm and were able to get there. “

Rieko Ioane scored a double for the Blues. Photo / Photosport

The Blues’ lead was quickly wiped out after the break as their previously impenetrable defense spread everywhere and their beliefs went in the same direction. Home fans who wanted a new story from their side this year would have gone home deeply disappointed.

The Chiefs were paralyzed by leaving after 20 minutes of head-to-head helicopter Nepo Laulala, the All Black three times due to a knee injury and his last act was to drop a penalty.

Unfortunately for the Blues, Alex Hodgman who also gave Laulala’s replacement Angus Ta’avao a scorching heat in the first half, left the field with his own knee problem that MacDonald thought was serious.

Ioane, replaced after 55 minutes, test flank Tony Lamborn, winger Mark Telea and No. 8 Hoskins Sotutu took advantage of brilliant moments for the Blues who may please MacDonald but unfortunately for him and his team, he n there weren’t enough, especially during what was for them. a dark second half. New season, same old story.

“It is disappointing considering the position in which we have played,” said MacDonald.

Chefs 37 (Samisoni Taukeiaho 2, Pita Gus Sowakula, Aidan Ross, Solomon Alaimalo tries; Aaron Cruden 3 against, goal dropped, pen)

Blues 29 (Rieko Ioane 2, Tony Lamborn, Karl Tu’inukuafe tries; Stephen Perofeta 3 against, Harry Plummer pen)

Half time: 5-19

.