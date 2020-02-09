Super Rugby: Jordie Barrett defeats Dan Carter history books with a crazy kick

It’s been almost 14 years since Dan Carter broke a 60m penalty record for the All Blacks.

And now it has finally been overcome.

Jordie Barrett recorded an incredible 63m penalty at the Estadio José Amalfitani, Buenos Aires, for the Hurricanes against the Jaguares in the fifth minute of the Super Rugby match on Sunday.

Jordie Barrett’s kick climbed 63 yards. Photo / Getty

The kick is now the longest ever made by a New Zealander.

In images comparing the two kicks side by side, Barrett certainly seems further – and stronger – as he sails well above the dead ball line.

However, the Hurricanes’ back didn’t initially seem confident with the distance as he tried his luck at stealing an extra meter after the Jaguares were penalized during a ruck.

Dan Carter in the 2006 game, he set his record kick. Photo / Getty

Referee Rasta Rasivhenge quickly instructed Barrett to bring him back with a stern, “Jordie, here”.

Commentators have said that Barrett would have been helped by a timley breeze behind his back – in the same way that Carter’s kick was helped by Loftus Versfeld’s high altitude.

The Hurricanes then defeated the Jaguares 26-23.

.