“Super Spreader” revealed as he thanks health officials

The Briton called a corona virus a “super spreader” after the bug was passed on to at least 11 people.

Steve Walsh is a middle-aged businessman who has received a lot of attention since being infected with the Chinese virus and being widely distributed in the media.

Mr. Walsh was exposed to the virus last month after a business trip to Singapore.

He then went to a ski resort in the French Alps and potentially infected other people before being diagnosed with the virus and hospitalized.

He made a statement tonight thanking the British National Health Service for his recovery.

“I want to thank the NHS for their help and care,” said Walsh.

“While I have fully recovered, I think of others who have coronavirus.”

The virus was diagnosed in five Britons who lived with Walsh in a chalet in the Alps, including a nine-year-old boy.

Another man who stayed in the French ski area was found infected when he returned to the Spanish island of Mallorca.

His case caused the French health authorities to test 61 other children and family members at the resort and to temporarily shut down some schools there, but all were tested negative.

Walsh said as soon as he realized he was exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, he spoke to his doctor and health officials.

“I was advised to go to an isolated room in the hospital despite the lack of symptoms and then isolate myself at home as directed,” he said.

“When the diagnosis was confirmed, I was sent to an isolation unit in the hospital where I am staying, and as a precaution, my family was asked to isolate itself.”

The virus has infected more than 42,000 people worldwide and killed over 1,000 people, with the vast majority of cases occurring in China.

It is not clear exactly how it is transmitted, but experts believe that it is mainly spread by droplets when people cough or sneeze. Health officials warn that symptoms may take up to 14 days to appear.

Most people have only mild symptoms such as fever and runny nose. However, some develop pneumonia. The seriously ill were mostly over 60 years old and had other health problems.

Walsh flew to Singapore from January 20-22, where he was sponsored by his employer Servomex. The company, based in Crowborough, 56 km south of London, sells industrial sensors around the world.

In a statement, Servomex said it was working with public health authorities “to ensure the well-being of our employees and communities and to wish everyone infected with the virus a speedy and complete recovery.”

The hunt for potential victims

Health authorities in at least three countries have made significant efforts to reach people who may have been infected by Mr. Walsh.

Grand Hyatt Singapore, a five-star hotel with 677 guest rooms, informed the Singapore Ministry of Health that three participants in the conference had symptoms diagnosed with the virus after returning to their home countries of Malaysia and South Korea.

According to the hotel, 94 foreigners lived in the Grand Hyatt at the same time as the Servomex conference, including people from Wuhan, the Chinese city in the epicenter of the outbreak. The hotel said it was now thoroughly cleaning guest rooms, meeting rooms, restaurants, the fitness center, and other public areas.

One of the infected was Mr. Walsh, who flew on to France before showing symptoms. According to reports, he spent four days with his family in a ski area in Mont Blanc.

Mr. Walsh flew back to Great Britain on January 28 with an EasyJet flight from Geneva to Gatwick Airport in London. The airline did not disclose how many people were on board, but said the UK Health Department contacted all passengers who were close to the man.

Back in the UK, Mr. Walsh visited the Grenadier Pub in Hove. The health department said that there was a “minimal risk of continued infection” for guests or employees.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that another four people in the UK – three men and one woman in Brighton – had tested positive for coronavirus, the Guardian reports.

British chief physician Prof. Chris Whitty said all were “known contacts from a previously confirmed British case and the virus was passed on in France”.

A community school, Portslade Community Academy, said one of its students was told to isolate itself, the local Brighton Argus newspaper reported.

“It appears that the index case passed the infection on to an unusually large number of contacts,” said Dr. Andrew Freedman, infectious disease expert at Cardiff University in the UK.

“As such, you could call it a super spreader.”

The case shows how the ease of international travel complicates efforts to track down and contain the new corona virus that has occurred in China.

