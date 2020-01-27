Super sub Jason Cummings inspires Shrewsbury to make his remarkable comeback against Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup

Substitute Jason Cummings scored two goals when League One Shrewsbury lost 2-2 to Premier League leader Liverpool in matchday four of the FA Cup.

Cummings scored ten goals in the second half and almost snatched an injury-time winner to give his team a dream trip to Anfield and leave Reds manager Jürgen Klopp the repeat he feared – and possibly their plans for the break in the To cancel mid season next month.

Jason Cummings (left) was Shrewsbury’s savior

Klopp was very unimpressed by the fact that another game would fit into the already very busy schedule, especially since it was so unnecessary to survive Curtis Jones’ second FA Cup goal in consecutive games and an own goal from Donald Love.

His wish was to resolve the draw between Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the last 10 minutes from a strong-looking bench, but they had little impact as the momentum was only with the hosts who could easily have scored a competition.

Klopp made eleven changes after winning the Premier League on Thursday at Wolves, but named the first teams Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip, who returned after an injury alongside Fabinho, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

But despite the presence of these more experienced players, it was the two stars who won the Toffees who continued to take every opportunity Klopp offered.

Curtis Jones scored Liverpool’s first goal

Pedro Chirivella, who last impressed in midfield, played the sharp passage through the left inner channel so that Jones accidentally slipped past Max O’Leary. He was the first teenager to score goals for the club since Raheem Sterling in a row in April 2014.

The 18-year-old has a confidence bordering on the high-spirited, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t ready to do hard work, and just moments after scoring, he returned to his own box to kidnap Callum Lang ,

But his best job is done on the other end, and next he lands in the attacking third and shot with his left foot out.

Minamino, who was still on his feet after moving from RB Salzburg in January, had two chances of scoring a safety-first goal, but only missed a cross from Neco Williams and grabbed Origi’s dismissal.

Adrian was a busy man in the Liverpool goal

But instead of forcing the guests to their advantage, the hosts, who lost Captain Ollie Norburn in the middle of the half due to an injury, were given chances to score when they started to fight back the midfield.

Fabinho, who only appeared for the third time after a month with an ankle injury, showed his rustiness by giving the ball away too often and Shrewsbury should have used the capital.

The clean Shaun Whalley was discarded by goalkeeper Adrian and also shot wide, while Fabinho’s unnecessary corner kick in extra time hit defender Aaron Pierre over the line from Liverpool, but the ball failed to drop quickly enough to drop one fire the right shot.

You should make up for these missed chances as they lost 2-0 within 28 seconds of the start of the second half when Love tried without pressure to flip Williams’ cross but found the wrong side of the post.

Another unnecessary loss of possession, first by Chirivella and then by Matip, gave Shrewsbury two more chances when Adrian blocked a fingertip to deny Lang in the right room, and Josh Laurent shot wide.

But finally they were reversed in the 65th minute when Yasser Larouci was accused of fouling the area when he ran back to challenge Laurent and sent Cummings Adrian off the pitch.

Liverpool failed to respond – they became even more confused – and when Lovren misjudged a long ball, Cummings used the capital to throw a shot into the post.

The sight of Salah and Firmino in the last 10 minutes said everything about the desperation of the visitor situation and Klopp’s desire to avoid repetition.