Super-Sub-Trezeguet is the last home winner to break Leicester’s heart and send Aston Villa to the finale of the Carabao Cup in Wembley

Aston Villa reached their first League Cup final in a decade with a dramatic 2-1 win over Leicester in the second leg of the semi-final at Villa Park.

Trezeguet snatched Villas winners in injury time and sent the five winners to Wembley after Kelechi Iheanacho’s second-half goal Matt Target made it 3-2 in the 12th minute.

Trezeguet set a last minute winner to send Villa to Wembley

Villa is very grateful to goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who scored three outstanding saves in the first half. Chef Dean Smith chose to remain loyal to the Norwegian, who had served him well in the first leg at King Power Stadium. at the expense of recent signing Pepe Reina.

The first 10 minutes belonged to Leicester and especially Nyland.

An early chest block from a tight angle to refuse Iheanacho, starting with top scorer Jamie Vardy on the bench after suffering a glute injury in Wednesday’s 4-1 win against West Ham, was routine, but what followed , was great.

Iheanacho’s fifth minute for James Maddison resulted in a low curler with the right foot tied for the lower corner, only for Nyland to flip the ball beyond his left post.

Targett gave Villa the lead with a sweet blow

Then, two minutes later, after Maddison’s first drive from outside the box past the same section of the goal frame, the midfielder was brilliantly thwarted by Nyland’s fingertips in the full length in the ninth minute.

What followed from Villa in the 12th was a good, old-fashioned counterattack when Douglas Luiz broke out of the depths and fed Jack Grealish on the left. After falling into the penalty area, the villa skipper in turn played with the overlapping Targett.

Before the Holte End, the defender scored a sweet goal for the first time after moving from Southampton from Southampton from an acute angle to Kasper Schmeichel in the summer.

Dean Smith’s team deserved the win

Villa was only a few centimeters from 2-0 in the 15th minute when Anwar El Ghazi fired a 25 meter free kick over the crossbar after Maddison Grealish’s downfall.

The goal of course changed the momentum of the game when it settled in Villa, although Nyland’s best performance was still outstanding in the first half.

Youri Tielemans’ curling goal, which flew from a distance of 20 meters, was intended for the upper corner. However, with a scratching right hand, Nyland managed to push the ball onto the crossbar, causing home fans to gasp and applaud again.

City should have been fined shortly thereafter, but despite a VAR check, Stockley Park officials couldn’t see Marvelous Nakamba’s block when Maddison made another attempt.

Iheanacho scored, but Leicester was powerless to prevent defeat

After Grealish fired from 12 meters in the 54th minute and threw Rodgers at Vardy two minutes later to find the elusive compensation, Villa should have put the draw out of City’s reach shortly after the hour.

But despite a penetrating delivery of Grealish to the brink of the six-yard box, the new £ 8.5m addition Mbwana Samatta failed to get the necessary touch that would have made him an instant hero on his debut ,

After 18 minutes, it turned out to be expensive. Iheanacho, who had equalized for City in the first leg, repeated the trick by striking the long post to Harvey Barnes’ thread ball through the six-yard box to the long post for his sixth goal in five games against Villa.

After Foxes central defender Jonny Evans missed a chance four minutes before the end, Villa grabbed the winner in added time and met with Ahmed Elmohamady’s deep ball on the long post from the right wing on the incoming Trezeguet his shot back over Schmeichel.