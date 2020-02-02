Super Sunday Frenzy: Last minute meals on matchday with Olivia

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – If you were waiting at the last minute to decide what you want to do for today’s big game, we have it for you!
On the FOX43 Super Sunday Frenzy, Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg conjured up quick and easy dishes that you can prepare directly at home.
Don’t worry, the cocktails have not been forgotten!
Here are the recipes if you want to try something yourself:
Kansas City Meatballs Casserole
Meatballs gratin with Smokey BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese.
barbecue sauce:
3 cups of ketchup
1/2 cup chipotle peppers – pureed
2 ounces of maple syrup
1 tbsp smoked paprika
2 tbsp dijon mustard
1 tbsp worcestershire sauce
meatballs:
3 LB Ground Chuck
2 LB sausage
1/2 tsp allspice
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/2 cup of carrots – diced
1/2 cup onions – diced
1/2 cup celery – diced
1 cup of bread – dried and chopped by hand
1/2 cup of cream
1/2 tsp black pepper
1 tbsp fresh garlic
pinch of salt
Moisten the bread with cream. Add everything else except the meat. Mix well. Add meat carefully, mix carefully, do not squeeze. Shape into 2 oz meatballs. Put in the baking dish. Bake in the preheated oven until the inside temperature is 140 * F.
Once cooked, put cooked meatballs in a clean bowl. Add BBQ sauce. Top w cheddar cheese. Bake in the oven at 350 * F for about 3-5 minutes or until cheese has melted. Enjoy!
San Francisco Shrimp & Crab Dip
1 LB Jumbo Lump Crab Meat
2 LB cream cheese
2 tbsp sun-dried tomatoes, diced
2 tbsp roasted red peppers – chopped
1/2 cup artichoke hearts – chopped
1 cup of fresh spinach – chopped
1 cup of sour cream
4 ounces heavy cream
1 lb of steamed shrimp – cleaned and chopped
1/2 cup Olivia – cored & chopped
1/2 tsp black pepper
1 tbsp old bay
Soak the cream cheese in the microwave for 2 minutes. Eat with a wooden spoon. Microwave for another 2 minutes. Place in the blender with a paddle attachment and mix for 2-3 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and mix for another 2-3 minutes or until well incorporated. Scoop into a baking dish and top with mozzarella cheese. Bake in the oven at 350 * F or until cheese is melted. Serve as you choose: tortilla chips, garlic bread or freshly chilled celery sticks.
cocktails:
Brunch punch: Easily made into a great game for fun!
Stoli strawberry vodka
Champagne or white wine
orange juice
pineapple juice
7up or sprite
Freshly chopped strawberries
Fresh raspberries
Fill the glass with ice. Add vodka, oj, pineapple juice and fresh berries. Shake. Fill up champagne & 7up. Garnish with fresh mint. Bottom up!
Tequila touchdown
Espelón Tequila
Watermelon Pucker
orange juice
Soda
Fresh lime
Freshly chopped watermelon
Fill the glass with ice. Add all ingredients. Shake. Garnish with fresh watermelon. Bottom up!
Watermelon Sugar rush
Stoli strawberry vodka
Three olive watermelon vodka
lemonade
Splash of soda
Freshly chopped watermelon
Freshly chopped strawberries
Watermelon sugared rim
Fill the glass with ice. Add all ingredients. Shake. Pour into a glass with watermelon sugar. Bottom up!
Sideline sipper
Skrewball peanut butter whiskey
Bacardi Banana Rum
Cream [or milk
whipped cream
Fill the glass with ice. Add whiskey, rum and cream. Shake. Top w whipped cream. Bottom up!
Coconut mule kickoff
Blue Chair Bay coconut rum
Freshly squeezed lime
coconut cream
Ginger ale
Fill the glass with ice. Add rum, lime, and coconut cream. Shake. Top up with ginger beer. Bottom up!