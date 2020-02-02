Super Sunday Frenzy: Last minute meals on matchday with Olivia

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – If you were waiting at the last minute to decide what you want to do for today’s big game, we have it for you!

On the FOX43 Super Sunday Frenzy, Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg conjured up quick and easy dishes that you can prepare directly at home.

Don’t worry, the cocktails have not been forgotten!

Here are the recipes if you want to try something yourself:

Kansas City Meatballs Casserole

Meatballs gratin with Smokey BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese.

barbecue sauce:

3 cups of ketchup

1/2 cup chipotle peppers – pureed

2 ounces of maple syrup

1 tbsp smoked paprika

2 tbsp dijon mustard

1 tbsp worcestershire sauce

meatballs:

3 LB Ground Chuck

2 LB sausage

1/2 tsp allspice

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup of carrots – diced

1/2 cup onions – diced

1/2 cup celery – diced

1 cup of bread – dried and chopped by hand

1/2 cup of cream

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp fresh garlic

pinch of salt

Moisten the bread with cream. Add everything else except the meat. Mix well. Add meat carefully, mix carefully, do not squeeze. Shape into 2 oz meatballs. Put in the baking dish. Bake in the preheated oven until the inside temperature is 140 * F.

Once cooked, put cooked meatballs in a clean bowl. Add BBQ sauce. Top w cheddar cheese. Bake in the oven at 350 * F for about 3-5 minutes or until cheese has melted. Enjoy!

San Francisco Shrimp & Crab Dip

1 LB Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

2 LB cream cheese

2 tbsp sun-dried tomatoes, diced

2 tbsp roasted red peppers – chopped

1/2 cup artichoke hearts – chopped

1 cup of fresh spinach – chopped

1 cup of sour cream

4 ounces heavy cream

1 lb of steamed shrimp – cleaned and chopped

1/2 cup Olivia – cored & chopped

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp old bay

Soak the cream cheese in the microwave for 2 minutes. Eat with a wooden spoon. Microwave for another 2 minutes. Place in the blender with a paddle attachment and mix for 2-3 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and mix for another 2-3 minutes or until well incorporated. Scoop into a baking dish and top with mozzarella cheese. Bake in the oven at 350 * F or until cheese is melted. Serve as you choose: tortilla chips, garlic bread or freshly chilled celery sticks.

cocktails:

Brunch punch: Easily made into a great game for fun!

Stoli strawberry vodka

Champagne or white wine

orange juice

pineapple juice

7up or sprite

Freshly chopped strawberries

Fresh raspberries

Fill the glass with ice. Add vodka, oj, pineapple juice and fresh berries. Shake. Fill up champagne & 7up. Garnish with fresh mint. Bottom up!

Tequila touchdown

Espelón Tequila

Watermelon Pucker

orange juice

Soda

Fresh lime

Freshly chopped watermelon

Fill the glass with ice. Add all ingredients. Shake. Garnish with fresh watermelon. Bottom up!

Watermelon Sugar rush

Stoli strawberry vodka

Three olive watermelon vodka

lemonade

Splash of soda

Freshly chopped watermelon

Freshly chopped strawberries

Watermelon sugared rim

Fill the glass with ice. Add all ingredients. Shake. Pour into a glass with watermelon sugar. Bottom up!

Sideline sipper

Skrewball peanut butter whiskey

Bacardi Banana Rum

Cream [or milk

whipped cream

Fill the glass with ice. Add whiskey, rum and cream. Shake. Top w whipped cream. Bottom up!

Coconut mule kickoff

Blue Chair Bay coconut rum

Freshly squeezed lime

coconut cream

Ginger ale

Fill the glass with ice. Add rum, lime, and coconut cream. Shake. Top up with ginger beer. Bottom up!