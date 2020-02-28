[Super Tuesday contests offer you significant rewards, challenges in U.S. Democratic presidential race]



FILE Photo: A Vote sign directs voters to an early polling station for the March 3 Super Tuesday key in Santa Ana California, U.S., February 24, 2020. Photograph taken February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Picture

February 28, 2020

By Ginger Gibson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Fourteen states and a single U.S. territory host Super Tuesday primaries subsequent week, a flurry that could carry much more clarity about which Democratic presidential contender voters favor to obstacle Republican President Donald Trump in November.

Far more than a 3rd of delegates will be doled out in Tuesday’s nominating contests, in contrast with significantly less than five% awarded from the 4 states voting in February. A prospect demands 1,991 delegates to acquire the Democratic nomination at the party’s nationwide convention in July.

The votes will exam the entrance-runner status secured by Senator Bernie Sanders just after wins in New Hampshire and Nevada and a in the vicinity of-tie in Iowa. Previous New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be on ballots for the initial time, probably more splintering the field of candidates campaigning as a reasonable alternate to Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist.

Below is what you have to have to know about this crucial working day in the Democratic presidential nominating struggle.

What is Tremendous Tuesday?

Immediately after a thirty day period of states holding nominating contests 1 by a person, Tuesday marks the to start with time a group of states maintain key elections on the identical day. Historically, the batch of primaries has more winnowed the discipline.

California and Texas are the day’s major prizes, with 415 and 228 delegates, respectively. California, the most populous U.S. state, held its most important in June for the duration of the 2016 presidential race but opted to return as a Super Tuesday state this cycle to attempt to enhance its influence.

The other states with primaries on Tuesday are Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

Votes will also be done in American Samoa, a U.S. Pacific territory, and among a recently fashioned group of Americans living abroad.

What is at stake?

On Tremendous Tuesday, 1,357 delegates will be awarded, a major chunk of the 3,979 pledged delegates at stake in the nominating race.

In get for candidates to gain any delegates in a condition, they have to complete with at least 15% of the vote, either in the statewide total or an personal congressional district.

North Carolina, with its 110 delegates, could give the profitable applicant bragging rights about accomplishment in a common election battleground condition.

Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar will be examined in the respective states they symbolize in the Senate – Vermont (16 delegates), Massachusetts (91 delegates) and Minnesota (75 delegates).

The other states’ delegate counts are as follows: Virginia (99), Colorado (67), Tennessee (64), Alabama (52), Oklahoma (37), Arkansas (31), Utah (29) and Maine (24). Additionally, 13 delegates will be awarded for “Democrats Abroad” and six in American Samoa. (https://tmsnrt.rs/37bDD2f)

Who is ideal positioned to win?

To be aggressive on Tremendous Tuesday, candidates can’t just commit time and cash in a single area to attempt to earn votes. Instead, they have to have the infrastructure and fundraising to air tv ads and have personnel in states throughout the country.

Sanders tops belief polls in California, where he is hoping to capitalize on his momentum to create a large direct. Previous Vice President Joe Biden has observed his posture there slide right after failing to earn any of the initial three point out votes.

Biden hopes to get ground in South Carolina, wherever he potential customers polls forward of its most important on Saturday. But he and previous South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg have struggled to match Sanders in fundraising, earning it more durable for them to compete on a broader scale.

Bloomberg, a billionaire businessman, skipped the early states and has invested much more than $500 million working ads in Super Tuesday states as he seems to be to surpass Biden and Buttigieg as the front-runner amid moderates.

Bloomberg seems to be getting moderate voters from Biden in Texas, where by both adult men are hoping to greatest Sanders.

The trio of states represented by candidates still in the functioning will also be closely watched. Sanders is the quick most loved in Vermont, but Warren and Klobuchar deal with harder fights in their household states.

When will we know success?

With the exception of a single caucus in American Samoa, the relaxation of the Tremendous Tuesday states are holding primaries, which means they should be ready to stay clear of the issues that led to reporting delays right after caucuses in Iowa and Nevada.

But with so several states voting, the entire picture of Tremendous Tuesday results could however acquire days to arise.

A number of states in the Eastern time zone will be the to start with to close their polls on Tuesday at seven p.m. EST (0000 GMT). Outcomes should really get started to trickle in soon afterward, although it will probable get hrs for all the votes to be tabulated and winners declared.

California’s polls near very last at eight p.m. PST (0400 GMT Wednesday). In 2016, since the race was so near, it took a thirty day period for California Democratic officers to depend all of the votes and declare Hillary Clinton the winner around Sanders.

Condition officers are hoping that even with a limited race and more substantial field this 12 months, the Democratic nominating fight is settled far more rapidly. If the margins are shut, the point out could acquire a although to achieve a conclusion as it waits to rely absentee ballots postmarked by Election Working day.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson Modifying by Colleen Jenkins and Peter Cooney)