super-tuesday-in-tennessee:-what-to-know-as-you-head-to-the-polls-for-the-primaries

Near A earlier version of this video clip exhibited an incorrect day in a graphic. It was 1988 when 14 Southern and border states held their primaries. United states Right now

Soon after months of campaigning, higher-profile debates and observing voters occur in from four other states, it is finally time for Tennessee Democrats to have their say.

This is a handy information to Tennessee’s Super Tuesday principal and what is at stake.

What states have principal elections today?

Fifteen states and territories will keep Democratic primaries or caucus on Tuesday. Democrats award delegates on a proportional basis. Tennessee has 73 delegates whole, of which 64 will be awarded proportionally on Tuesday.

Alabama — 52 delegates

Arkansas —31 delegates

California — 415 delegates

Colorado — 67 delegates

Maine — 24 delegates

Massachusetts — 91 delegates

Minnesota — 75 delegates

North Carolina — 110 delegates

Oklahoma — 37 delegates

Tennessee — 64 delegates

Texas — 228 delegates

Utah — 29 delegates

Vermont — 16 delegates

Virginia Democratic — 99 delegates

American Samoa Democratic Caucus — six delegates

Democrats Overseas — 13 delegates

VOTING: This is how to locate out where by you vote in Tennessee, and how to verify if you might be registered

What about the Republicans?

The Republican Party will hold primaries in 13 states, like Tennessee.

Who is major the Democratic delegate race?

To safe the Democratic presidential nomination, a candidate must make 1,991 delegates. After Saturday’s South Carolina most important, here is who is winning:

Bernie Sanders — 60

Joe Biden — 54

Pete Buttigieg — 26

Elizabeth Warren — 8

Amy Klobuchar — seven

Note: No other candidates have attained delegates so far. Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who has put in hundreds of millions on marketing, is on the ballot for the to start with time on Super Tuesday, which include in Tennessee. Steyer ended his marketing campaign on Saturday after finishing third in South Carolina. Buttigieg finished his marketing campaign Sunday soon after ending fourth there. Klobuchar finished hers on Monday.

When are polls open up?

Polls are open from eight a.m. ET/seven a.m. CT to 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. in Tennessee.

What else you really should verify out

It is time for Tennessee Democrats to pick a candidate. They’re struggling with a divide more than Bernie Sanders.

Everything you will need to know about the 2020 presidential primary in Tennessee

This is how to come across out exactly where you vote in Tennessee, and how to check out if you might be registered

15 Democrats and 3 Republicans. See who is on Tennessee’s presidential primary ballot

Understand a lot more

For election results, go to Tennessean.com and understand far more at voterguide.tennessean.com. Uncover your polling web site at govotetn.com.

Study or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/tale/information/politics/2020/03/02/tennessee-democratic-principal-tremendous-tuesday-2020-presidential-election-what-to-know-exactly where-to-vote/4873400002/