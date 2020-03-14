Super Vitality Netball Year: Stars and Thunder winner in the fourth round

% MINIFYHTML97528dc573d2ae9e8f324d5dadf7adc411%

Melissa Bessell’s team got their first win of the new season (Credit: Andrew Taylor)

The Severn Stars and Manchester Thunder clinched the Vitality Netball Superlege victory on Saturday night, but a franchise meeting is set for Monday.

The reigning champions had a lot to handle for the Storm and were comfortable 60-42 winners, while the Severn Stars scored their first win of the new season with a 59-54 victory over two-time champion Wasps Netball.

Netball was one of the few sports that ran this weekend with coronavirus affecting and canceling most of the sports time.

Before the game in Surrey, Storm franchise director, head coach and player Mikki Austin shared that there is more discussion planned after those games.

“For us, our decision (to play fourth round) was led by England Netball as a national governing body in combination with Vitality Netball Superleague,” Austin told Sky Sports News.

“They have been really open in communicating with us as a franchise and throughout the league since Thursday. They took advantage of the government and what they had put into practice.”

“I think the environment all over the world and healthcare organizations are now changing so fast,” Austin added.

“I know they will reassess the (pre-game) situation on Monday and we expect an announcement to be made on Tuesday.”

“At this point, we will have to operate round, week by week.”

The Thunder holds the record unbeaten in style

Along the way, the reigning champions kept their perfect record

After being completely crushed against the Lightning in the third round, the Thunder were determined to remember his strength league and they did just that in Surrey.

Karen Greig’s team converted the first pass to center Storm and, despite being rejected by the home team, led 16-10 in the first break.

In the second quarter, defensive pressure from the reigning champions paid dividends and nine interceptions in the first half allowed them to establish a 33-20 lead in the first half. In contrast, Storm’s 13 forced mistakes prevented his work.

The Thunder continue its winning ways with victory over the storm. And the first great scalp of the season comes with a star win over Wasps! #rounds4 @SkyNetball

– Tamsin Greenway (@tamsingreenway) March 14, 2020

Greig’s extremely strong punch maintained her position in the third as performances by Kathryn Turner and Ash Neal simply increased their scores.

Storm, who has not won since his first game of the season, made his debut with 21-year-old Ellie Kelk but was unable to keep in touch with her opponents. Instead, the Thunder continued to become a goal and remained perfect until this term.

Until next time – In the fifth round Manchester Thunder It will house Kelt dragons at home. Surrey Storm plans are uncertain after his off-field game against the Saracens Mavericks has been canceled due to the closure of the University of Essex campus.

The stars win a big victory over the waters

The next meeting on Saturday was biting your nails at Worcester Arena with Melissa Bessell’s Severn Stars offering the first big scalp of the season beating the two-time Wasps champion.

A single goal separated the two teams after the first 30 minutes of the game and the first half was led by excellent shots.

At each extreme, Georgia Rowe and Rachel Dunn showed strong conversion rates; Rowe didn’t miss a shot as Dunn scored all but one of Wasps’ 27 goals in the first half.

Netball Scotland suspends all netball activity

Netball Scotland has made the decision to suspend all netball activity in Scotland with immediate effect until further notice.

At 29-28, it took a team until the late stages of the third quarter to create a solid mattress. The champions twice capitalized on a pair of Stars errors, a touchdown and a recurring ball to move to 44-39.

However, the Stars, eager to win their first win of the season, did not ultimately come to an end and instead, their leaders went ahead. Liana Leota’s excellent resources were combined with stronger shots and key shootings by Towera Vinkhumbo.

The hard work of the team restored the game before establishing its three-goal lead with five minutes to play. In the face of the first victory, the Stars remained calm and worked until the final whistle for his 59-54 victory.

Next – Netball Wasps will prepare to host London Pulse at the Ricoh Arena while Severn Stars They should welcome the Loughborough Lightning to the University of Gloucester.

Currently the match will continue live @SkySports and stream #Youtube.

Of course, coronavirus (COVID-19) remains a dynamic situation. We will keep you fully informed if there is more news. https://t.co/XHdjIt7ARk

– Sky Sports Netball (@SkyNetball) March 14, 2020

The fourth round final is set for Monday with Loughborough Lightning facing Saracens Mavericks. The game will be played behind closed doors, but is still expected to air live on Sky Sports and air on the Sky Sports Youtube channel.

Other matches will see Celtic Dragons host Sirens Strathclyde and two undefeated teams, Team Bath Netball and London Pulse, reunited in Bath.

The live coverage of the Vitality Netball Superleague season will continue on Monday when the Loughborough Lightning Saracens Mavericks host. join us at Sky Sports Arena, Mix and YouTube from 6.45 p.m.