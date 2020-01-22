Super Weird Substance joins forces with Bella Technika for stumbled psychedisco grooves: sounds great

Bella Technika was born from the ashes of Darkwood Dub, one of the most respected alternative rock bands in the Balkans in the 1990s, and is the latest project by Bojan Drobac, the guitarist and the most important songwriter of the group. Together with former bandmate bass player Milorad Ristić and opera singer Katarina Jovanovic, Bojan has found a new direction with Bella Technika.

Bella Technika joins forces with Super Weird Substance for Substance Select Vol.2, with a trio of remixes by Greg & Ché Wilson, Peza and Henry Greenwood and an original production of the debut of the band “Section” LP, released last year.

GW and CW continue their fertile form and offer the first remix, with which album opener “Reinvented Daily” enters psychedelic territory with vocoder and dub fx.

Lee Perry AKA Peza offers the second mix, a jacking, acid-stimulated image of “I Feel Light” – in addition to Sara Lucas’ primary vocal it evokes the halcyon days of house music.

Then Henry Greenwood offers a quirky, quirky version of “Heat Control,” cutting the hypnotically repeated vocals in and out of his chirping psychedisco groove.

The EP ends with the original full title ‘Suddenly I Feel So Light’, with the live band / electronic merger that has established their reputation in Europe.

LISTEN http://bit.ly/38rjPYT

VINYL http://bit.ly/2RxLYqj

