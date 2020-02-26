super7-reveal-new-slayer,-megadeth-and-venom-influenced-figures

Super7 have unveiled a of collectable figures influenced by Megadeth, Anthrax and Venom

The pop-lifestyle toy maker uncovered prototypes for their Reaction vary at this year’s Toy Truthful in New York. They consist of Megadeth’s Vic Rattlehead mascot, the character from the protect of Anthrax’s Amongst The Living album and the demon from Venom’s Black Steel. Punk bands Agnostic Entrance and Rancid have also impressed new figures.

They be part of Super7’s beforehand launched selection of figures motivated by Slayer, Iron Maiden, Ghost, King Diamond and much more.