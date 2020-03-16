Supergirl is fighting transphobic hatred

Photo: Shane Harvey (The CW) TV Review All our TV reviews are in one place.

When it rains it pours with Supergir. One big problem with The Writers of Truth is that there are tons of different stories that he wants to be equally attractive but in the center of attention. In one, Alex and J’onn Obsidian are investigating the loss of Platinum VR, and in another, Nia discovers that a major party is targeting the trans community in hopes of shooting Dreamer. Both stories could easily have their own episodes and were reduced to a bit, especially since they weren’t meaningfully scratched. Still, having something very good is probably better than not. “The Bytes of Reality” may be a bit overcrowded, but the show continues to be the same belief from last week when using superhero lenses to illuminate the critical real-world threats faced by the trans community.

As we have a lot to dig up on the Nia side, let’s break down the Alex / J’onn products first. They get new rules of behavior from bar owner Al, who is set to ask for his missing brother Trevor (High School Musical’s Corbin Bleu). In a kind of horror movie read on Player Reader One, Trevor’s computer programmer Richard Bates (Jesse Moss), captured in a virtual escape room, revealed that his wife, Trevor, was harmless fun. in the VR world. All this raises questions about the spiritual and moral aspects of virtual spaces. (Virtual romance deceives? Virtual torture trying to kill?!?) Even pro-tech Kelly is worried because Richard was able to handle a mess that had to be corrected months ago.

Alex’s visit to the Obsidian Platinum program is a welcome visual world for Supergirl and I doubt we’ll see you again. You can’t eat retro delightful Virtual Las Vegas (all) and just leave it! We also get some interesting words about how Alex wants to explore the “experience options” he wants to explore subconsciously. Currently, his heroic visit to Obsidian Platinum gives him the chance to rule the virtual realm as he is in fact fighting. Because the episode is so overpowering, there is little room for really exploring the pros and cons of VR, or explaining why Trevor was pulled from his brother in favor of virtual connections. Again, it’s nice to see Alex and Kelly playing meaningful roles here.

The same thing applies to Nia. Nia Supergirl was an incredible addition to the world, one that was always shining when the show paid attention. In many ways, Nia follows the journey of the heroine of Kara, one of the first chapters of the show, and it’s nice to see this early issue with Kara again as a mentor. In the meantime, Supergirl also notes that Nia’s journey reflects Kara as her own story. Nia does not face anti-trans treachery in its ever-expanding public role as Dreamer, but also feels great pressure to use its powers to protect the trans community, often forgotten or ignored by law enforcement.

Although the slogans of superheroes and scientists are often explored through the metaphor (mutant superstition in x-men), “Bytes of Reality” demonstrates the power to solve real-world issues directly, even within a genre. Supergirl gives birth to the real world where more than 24 people were killed in the US in 2019 (including the actual number of cases). The show emphasizes that trans women in color are particularly at risk when Nia’s beloved roommate Yvette (Roxy Wood) is cussed and fiercely attacked by Gregory Bauer (Pierson Fode). In one of the episodes of the episode, Nia told Kara that this was not a problem that could solve with a great speech about hope, optimism and the power of return.

Although both Nia and Alex’s story paths go to some dark places, Nia carries more weight than it has to do with the real line. Supergirl does not shy away from Gregory’s violent betrayal, based on the mistaken idea that Nia’s sexuality is “misleading” people and “not the right kind of role model.” .) We jump on the Nia’s emotional arc without seeing the connective tissue between them, and I want to spend more time in his head as he decides to be attractive with the intention of killing Gregory.

Nia’s arc has been a Supergirl MVP for a long time, but this episode is still being run by Nicole Maines, the biggest acting director. Maines is really terrific in the scene where Nia kills Gregory (Batman / Daredevil in a way). And Nia is totally thrilled when Deep Thoughts collapsed on the CatCo Balcony. He was almost horrified by the murder and still wants to do that part. In the end, it is just a message from Black that prevents him from passing.

Being sympathetic to black can sometimes be frustrating to be a good person; yet, the fact that a hero refuses to fall to the level of his enemies separates them and gives them inspiration. Again, I’d love to spend more time in Nia’s headquarters so far. Although commemorating the death of her mother is a pleasant moment, I am not sure if anyone who supported her has only broken her heart since she spoke to Nia’s sister or Brainy. (In the case of Brainy, Nia’s sense of self-affirmation and relationship is a new idea.)

Again, there is more to be done, and the overall effort is so good that I tend to see the weaknesses in the past. Kara’s educational role reveals a whole new aspect of her personality and shows how much she has grown over the past five seasons. The line about how easy it would be to simply wipe out their enemies, reminds me of how powerful Black really is and how to be cautious from heroism to action. The way that Kara helps Nia to deal with her frustration and anger is reminiscent of the way Cat Grant once did for her.

In fact, from the exciting opening scenes to some emotionally charged moments, “The Witches of Reality” reminded me of Supergirl’s first season. For every insidious beat, there is a beautiful and unique idea that is often the balance that Supergirl hit in the early days. The episode even ends with a call to a staff we meet for the first time in the show pilot. Jeremy Danvers was finally found dead after running out of the second season’s “Output” episode. This shows that we’ve created something beautiful for next week’s Alex-focused episode. Hopefully it will focus more on one touch.

Critical observations

The opening of this episode does a great thing about Kara and William’s first date, and then we have a hard time seeing how it went. In a few short scenes, Staz Nair is the most beloved as it is all season.

I am very pleased that Nia’s apartment has its own Deep Terraces. This is definitely a priority in the National City property.

Margot, a gray-haired Leviathan agent, apparently killed Richard and then kept his body in a floating corpse. Reptile!

For Brainy, who does not shy away from her unusual cover but immediately begins investigating Gregory’s anti-trans hate group and then submits the names of her members to the police, this is a really good episode. “The DEO is taking its threats against superhero superheroes seriously.”

Almost unstoppable Kara can still jump scary by Alex.

