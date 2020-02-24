supergirl’s-a-centesimal-episode-takes-a-magical-jaunt-as-a-result-of-show’s-earlier

Image: Katie Yu (The CW)

Television set CritiquesAll of our Television set testimonials in a single easy put.

For its milestone 100th episode, Supergirl cleverly pairs a nostalgia vacation by way of the show’s earlier with ahead momentum for its protagonist’s emotional arc. “It’s A Super Life” is section clip present, component alternate universe journey, and a full ton of fun all over. That all stems from the return of The Magical Mister Mxyzptlk, who’s dropped his Peter Gadiot wooing disguise to expose he really seems to be like comic Thomas Lennon. Thanks to a fifth dimensional court-ordered restriction on his magic, Mxy can only use his powers to aid these he’s “wrong-ed.” So he sets about earning amends for stalking Kara by offering her a chance to undo her rift with Lena. Nonetheless like George Bailey in advance of her, Kara learns that rewriting heritage doesn’t often pan out the way we hope it will.

This isn’t the initial time Supergirl has taken a walk down memory lane this year. The Lena/Andrea-centric “Confidence Women” also flashed again in time, and as in that episode, it’s sometimes a small baffling to recall the correct plot points Kara is dropping into right here. But Mxy provides an appreciably madcap meta electrical power as he pulls up past adventures on “Myxflyx” and complains about buffering issues and an in excess of reliance on exposition. His commentary and the simplicity of his powers allows retain the episode dazzling and breezy in a way “Confidence Women” was not. And though I’m not confident it solely helps make feeling to revisit the show’s earlier in a publish-Crisis universe (would not a ton much more things be different?), this is these types of a self-assured hour of Television set that I really don’t intellect rolling with the enjoyably nostalgic punches.

Kara’s initial two makes an attempt to alter the previous build the policies for Mxy’s powers and also drill dwelling just how deep Lena’s rely on difficulties go. Kara 1st attempts revealing the truth just right before Mercy Graves’ attack on L-Corp in the early period four episode “Fallout” and then yet again amidst Reign’s arc in the late season three episodes “Trinity” and “Shelter From The Storm.” In the two conditions, nevertheless, Lena is emotionally devastated and—more importantly—there are unforeseen implications, together with Kara dying underneath Agent Liberty’s Kryptonite-poisoned sky. (The scene of alt-universe Alex browsing Kara’s grave is notably gutting.) Kara is at the very least capable to use Mxy’s powers to get a quick pep converse from time 3 Mon-El, who sweetly advises her, “You need to know that you are worthy of the very same compassion that you exhibit other people.” Sad to say, he, Lena, and Sam all wind up dying in that timeline so it is a no go as very well.



The 1st 50 percent of “It’s A Super Life” is a quite standard never-mess-with-time episode, enlivened by the lighthearted tone of its central conceit and the pleasure of seeing outdated faces return. (Hello Odette Annable and Chris Wood!) But it actually picks up steam in its second half, as Kara realizes she demands to acquire larger swings if she truly needs to rewrite her background with Lena. She goes all the way back again to the origin of their friendship in the beginning of period two (despite the fact that she technically revisits a scene from the flashback portion of “Confidence Women”) and confesses her mystery id just about right away. In one particular of Katie McGrath’s most charming acting moments to date, Lena is giddily delighted by the believe in Kara spots in her and their partnership gets off to a stunning start off.

Photo: Katie Yu (The CW)

It turns out Lena was appropriate that she and Kara could have carried out remarkable things if they’d been doing the job together from the get go—including eradicating criminal offense and spreading bangs inspo throughout Countrywide Metropolis. It’s bittersweet to glimpse this sunny alternate timeline (which Mxy recaps in an outdated-timey newsreel voice). But it turns out Kara was also appropriate about the dangers of letting way too a lot of persons in on her top secret id. In a intelligent riff on themes from seasons 3 and four, the Cult of Rao is even a lot more highly effective in a timeline where by Thomas Coville can level to the enormous achievements of the two Supergirl and Lena Luthor. In the meantime, Ben Lockwood results in being radicalized not since of poor interactions with aliens but due to the fact the Cult of Rao suckered in his household and triggered their deaths. So he decides to use Supergirl’s love for Lena against her.

Admittedly, some of the bring about and impact in “It’s A Super Life” is relatively random. Lockwood kidnaps Lena, forces Supergirl to publicly expose her identity, and then by some means tracks down and kills all of her friends—including Cat Grant. For this to make perception, you have to suppose the Children of Liberty are a substantially much more unstoppable danger in this timeline than they were in the first 1. (It also undercuts original flavor Winn’s sweet speech about how Kara has taught the Super Buddies to glimpse immediately after by themselves.) But in these a madcap episode, I’m primarily inclined to take the butterfly effect of it all. Specially mainly because it’s thrilling to enjoy alternate universe Kara reveal her identity at a press convention as our Kara watches on Mxy’s magic display. The notion of glimpsing what would materialize if you eventually did the a single point you are most worried of is a deeply relatable fantasy, even for individuals of us with no superhero top secret identities.

Kara’s very last gambit is to write her friendship with Lena out of existence entirely, which outcomes in the darkest timeline of all—and offers the episode some precise stakes as Kara and Mxy wind up trapped in an alternate universe in which a fascist model of Lena has harnessed all the fifth dimensional vitality. Simply because Kara was not there to cease the assassination attempt in opposition to Lena in the 2nd time premiere (which I’m not positive entirely make feeling, but whatever), Lena was subjected to two decades of isolation, trauma, and experimentation at the hands of Lillian. That eventually led her to murder Lex and rule National City with an iron fist born out of a twisted need to guard its individuals from hurt.

The Darkest Timeline is mostly just an excuse for some action scenes, which we get courtesy of Lena’s “enforcers,” Reign and Brainy. But it also serves as a warning about what the long term could glimpse like if Lena and Lex are able to pull off Job Non Nocere. Lena’s “do no harm” ethos can conveniently slip into fascist extremes if she does not have the correct individuals to keep her in check. So though the image of Lena peeling back again her jacket to reveal a Kryptonite weapon is chilling, the most haunting second of all is when she calmly asks, “Who’s Kara?”

Photo: Katie Yu (The CW)

Many thanks to a deus ex machina bowler hat and Kara’s ultimate choice not to alter historical past, “It’s A Tremendous Life” runs the risk of sensation like a nostalgic filler episode. But the writers use Kara’s journey to the earlier to create some concrete ahead instant on a character amount. Kara frees herself from the quagmire of guilt she’s been trapped in and eventually decides to maintain Lena accountable for her personal steps. Supplied that Lena’s “woe is me” shtick can get a very little exhausting (even just in just this episode), it is fantastic to see it at last challenged. Supergirl usually will get storytelling mileage out of figures acting like young adults, but Kara eventually selecting to act like an grownup well shifts the Kara/Lena conflict without possibly resolving it or bringing additional melodrama into the combine.



The icing on the 100th episode cake is Thomas Lennon, who understands just how to play in this heightened genre sandbox when bringing an outstanding degree of pathos to the ultimate monologue wherever he talks about how his time with Supergirl has influenced him to be improved. Mister Mxyzptlk manufactured a instead uneven impression is his first visual appearance, but I wouldn’t thoughts if Lennon’s variation will become a recurring player in the Supergirl universe. He’s figured out the most crucial lesson Supergirl has to teach: We’re “stronger together” than we are apart. It turns out Kara does have a catchphrase immediately after all—one she’s been proudly residing by given that the show’s 2nd ever episode.

Stray observations