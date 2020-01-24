Supergrass announces support acts for the upcoming UK tour

Supergrass have announced the support acts for their upcoming UK headline tour.

The band met again last year to perform at Glastonbury’s annual Pilton Party before announcing their own set of dates for 2020.

From February to March you will visit Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and London. The Coral joins them in Manchester and London, while Loup Garoux is open on all dates except Ireland.

The latter band is a supergroup of Gorillaz’s Cass Browne, The Feeling’s Richard Jones and Ed Harcourt. Speak with NME Last year, Harcourt said the Queens Of The Stone Age-inspired band “rose from the ashes of a nightly revelation in the wolf booth, my studio out in the sticks.”

“There were some songs waiting to be kindled, but when we started playing together we created a kind of insane and beautiful storm,” he said.

Loup Garoux’s debut album is expected to be released this year and follows the singles “I Know The Truth About You” and “Sleep Forever”.

In the meantime, Supergrass will release tomorrow (January 24th) a new boxing set entitled “Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994-2008” to mark the 25th anniversary of their debut album “I Should Coco”.

Frontman Gaz Coombes spoke to NME ahead of their comeback show at Pilton Party 2019 about his hope that the band’s return “would bring joy to a somewhat troubled world”.