Supergrass: O2 Academy, Leeds – Live Review

Supergrass | Loup Garoux

O2 Academy, Leeds

Saturday 29 February 2020

Andy Brown goes to the windy Leeds City Center to catch the mighty Supergrass at the O2 Academy, part of the Owls Academy. Oxford is one of the best ways to travel to England after a full 10 years of travel.

It’s been crazy to think that I should send it off 24 years ago, Supergrass Prince. Didn’t these tough teenage troubadours really get old? In fact, the band continued to release 6 excellent albums and a treasure trove of singular treasures. It was a really sad day when they called him out. Thankfully, 2020 looks at the “grass back on the road.

The support came tonight Loup Garoux. The Superchup, formed by a group of George, Emmas, and Ed Hookett, is no longer a French band. The three play a dark and satisfying rock designed to hit your square in the chest. There are some unique Gothic works going on here, where the songs suddenly take the unusual left turns. The most beautiful is filled with a form of music that is hard to resist, “Better Than Heaven.”

The lights go down and Supremacy Take him to the room, and send him a cheerful smile into the room, and the scariest part of ‘In In Money’ comes down. As the song explodes, hands go up and their necks are in the back, and that familiar melody echoes into the hall. The “I want to know” blush continues hot on the heel and I’m working from ear to ear. I’m not the only one.

Suitable “Mansez Tumblr” comes next with an uncomfortable and ‘Mary’ dark poem. I have often missed these songs for the first time, but the band feels fresh. The audience will try to keep going, as Mike Quinn hits all the high notes without a high note. Robbie Coombs makes that special organ grow. Gas is a guitar guitar and front player, a rock ‘n’ roll singer on a rock n ‘roll band.

“Moving” brings the first “big” song – one night, when the beautiful “time” bathroom finds them looking at each other. I thought I would enjoy tonight’s tab show, but when I’m crying out to each song, it sounds so emotional and I’m not quite ready. ‘Sitting Up’ and ‘Going Out’ The roof is about to collapse, dragging the beautiful ‘daytime’ beauty of the novel.

Combs asks us if we want to go into the “mind” before we can get into the appropriate riot of Richard III. Like the people you expect, they will respond appropriately. Not every Saturday night when you wear a heavy winter coat, like a crazy crown. The majestic “low C” climax, which provides a brief glimpse of the moment after a sweat. The songs continue to come with the sound of ‘Lose it’, the fantasy ‘re-o-rama’, the perfect ‘Grass’ and the ambiguous, carefree ‘OK’.

“It’s Easy to Live” Combs “On My Side” at the long haul competition of ‘Sun Hayes. The bands are included in one of the lyrics for Eternal Youth Ethan. Before you go, ‘Busy with Fuzz’, ‘Humble Crowds’ and your’ triumphant ‘squeeze in your triumph’ is a satisfying sensation before going one. Tonight’s performance felt like a well-deserved celebration for both the band and the audience. I’m a sweaty and very happy customer. It’s good that you guys are back!

You can find out more about Supergrass on their website, Twitter and Facebook.

With all the words in one of Brown’s, you can see the author’s profile here.

Photo by Michael Bond. Michael can find more work on Facebook and Twitter. His photography portfolio is here.

