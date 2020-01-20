Supergrass – The Strange Ones 1994-2008 (BMG)



CD / 2LP / Box Set

From January 24, 2020

The Britpop stars get a luxury re-edition treatment and singles collection on the occasion of 25 years since the release of their debut album.

Around the end of 1994, just as Britpop was in full swing and rushed into the start of the peak year, Supergrass launched itself into battle with a lit pop-punk scorcher and ignited the fuse that would soon explode. Caught By The Fuzz, originally released by Backbeat Records, summed up exactly what it felt like to be a teenager, pulsating with an excited energy and ready to go off anytime. Of course, it would be the perfect opener for any Supergrass retrospective, but this new retrospective sees the band rewind over the years and so the song closes the album on the double vinyl and CD versions: a reminder, to see where she ended up exactly where they came from. Youth bound in naivety and full of drive.

And where they ended, as the band broke up ten years ago, was itself a step back in the history of the punkier spirit that drenched their first releases when they released their last album, the gloriously glamorous Diamond Hoo Ha. The latest single from the band, Rebel In You, saw singer Gaz Coombes channel his best Bowie spirit in the studio where Bowie himself recorded his Berlin trilogy. Unfortunately, their label had lost interest at the time and simply refused to release it. Then telling that the artwork showed them the Vs back to them – a truly deserved feeling for a song that still stomps with full-on pop rock as the band grew older and evolved with grace.

In their fifteen years, Supergrass produced some of the most catchy songs of the era. Through their first four albums they attracted and built on the greats of British rock. I should Coco was a great eclectic debut for a band that was still in their teens, bringing in punk, garage, psychedelia and music hall and wrapping it all up in the Britpop bow. With a wink and a grin, the Oxford trio placed themselves as much beside Blur as The Buzzcocks. They were overflowing with a buzz that would let them improve their style for each of their next albums for the next seven years. By the time they released their fourth album, Life On Other Planets, they had developed their style into a funky power pop mix that stomped through everything, moved constantly and never grew old. It was seen as a return to form after what was considered by some to be their half-baked third album, although the era still featured one of Britpop’s best songs in Pumping On Your Stereo.

For those who had followed the band up to that point, Road To Rouen came as an unexpected shot, a ripening sound that made the band more immersed in their acoustic guitars and later Beatles influence. While some reviewers grew up with the idea of ​​the trio, the album actually produced some of their best, though more complaining, songs. On this compilation it is unfortunate that the band has avoided the recording of Low C and strong album tracks like Za by Life On Other Planets to make room for more focus on their early highs.

Of course, spreading their fifteen years of recordings over one CD or two LPs will leave holes, but the collection shows in spades the quality that the band had and will still have when they return. And of course for completists, that is where the vast 217-track box set comes in. For those who want the b-sides, the demos, an abundance of live recordings, that’s where it is, and in large numbers. The early live recordings of songs such as Lenny indelibly stamp exactly what attracted people while spitting with confidence. There are also some great new remixes in it, especially Danny Goffey’s adaptation of Caught By The Fuzz. And between all the hits, the full albums, lies the beautiful, yet unreleased Bury My Heart.

During the peak years of Britpop, Supergrass burned brightly and produced some of the most famous songs of that time. For more than fifteen years, their six albums showed us what could be produced when their fiery and youthful energy collided with a music scene on the ascendant. While the bands around them were blown up, cracked and peeled off, they persisted and, to their honor, they continued to evolve within their own limits until musical differences at the beginning of the last decade prevailed. It is great to see them return and there is hope for new material, but for now we can fall back on those old days of old and know that it is good.

All words by Nathan Whittle. Find his Louder Than War archive here.

