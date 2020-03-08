Superintendents’ forum: College isn’t only path to career workplace and life readiness | Columnists

By Dr. Brett A. Cooper

Daniel Boone School District

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has, in recent years, shifted focus to The Future Ready PA Index, which is designed to identify student and school success based on academic performance, student progress and college and career readiness.

This index has been developed to provide the public with an accurate and comprehensive view of how Pennsylvania schools are educating students throughout the commonwealth.

As a well-educated college graduate having earned three post-secondary/post-graduate degrees — one undergraduate and two advanced graduate — I find it worrisome that there is continued focus on the value of the college experience in preparing our students to be college and career ready.

The focus in preparing our future workforce for the jobs of tomorrow, of which many we do not even know will exist, has much more to offer than just the college experience.

Traditional societal norms have been consistent and pervasive in identifying post-secondary opportunities for our students that primarily focus on college.

It is imperative that our focus adjusts so that we equally identify post-secondary career/workplace/life readiness programming that includes more contemporary identifiable opportunities such as career and technology education programs, pre-apprenticeship/apprenticeship programs, certification programs, trade-school programs and internship opportunities for all students.

We need to be sure our schools are successfully preparing all students by showing progress through academic growth and achievement, social and emotional growth; therefore, making our students career, workplace and life ready.

Often we find that our young people become caught between the “I thought I was just going to go to college” path and the skilled labor workforce readiness programming offered by local career and technology centers (formerly identified as vocational schools).

An attempt must be made to close the significant gap of students who appear to have been provided with misidentified opportunities, as indicated by the year-two return rate to college; of nearly half, of our students who choose college as a post-secondary-only option.

The Pennsylvania Center for Workforce Information Analysis lists the top 88 high-priority occupations, or HPO, for Berks County workforce development, of which 17 percent require a bachelor’s degree or greater.

Meanwhile it shows that 83 percent of the HPOs require anywhere from an associate’s degree to post-secondary training. This may include related work experience, long-term training, or short-term training.

The 2019 HPO Lists, which can be found at workstats.dli.pa.gov, provide access to the most recent information; tabbed by county or region, valid from Aug. 1, 2019, through July 21, 2020.

As we educators continue to develop, foster, and maintain meaningful and appropriate relationships with the young people we connect with each and every day, it is imperative that we be more deliberate in conversations with our community’s most valuable assets: our students, along with the families our school districts represent.

We must keep them informed with regard to post-secondary options that truly will allow for children moving toward young adulthood to become career, workplace and life ready.

If college is the key to that process, then so be it; however, it should not be the only indicator of student success and life readiness, as our young people are depending on us to provide the necessary guidance.