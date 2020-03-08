Superintendents' forum: Education -- It's personal | Columnists

We are fortunate to have so many opportunities as citizens of the United States. The ability for each child to have a free, public education is one of those cherished rights that as Americans, we value and invest in, to ensure we have an educated society.

Our children and grandchildren have the opportunity to go to school, receive a quality education taught by well-educated, caring teachers and be exposed to numerous experiences along their educational journey, ranging from field trips, fine arts courses, clubs and extracurriculars, participation in athletics and music groups, and career exposures.

So, why do we value education in America? Why is it important to have an educated society? Much literature is devoted to the topic. The common message that emerges is to create opportunities; to help further the prosperity and ingenuity of an individual as well as society as a whole.

For almost 400 years in the United States, there has been some fashion of an educational system for its people. Education has transformed over the years from a system of individual schools to a common set of guidelines for education in the 1800s. We have seen one-room schoolhouses combined into structured school districts in Pennsylvania. Today’s public school looks much different than those one-room classrooms from the 19th century.

Society and education alike are always changing, meeting the growing demand of a technology-driven era. In a time when you can order packages online and receive them at your doorstep the same day or order groceries and have them delivered, we are becoming more receptive to the idea of automated technologies and personalized attention.

Similarly, education is shifting. Currently it is estimated that one-third of college students are taking a class online. Online courses enable students to explore careers and educational opportunities that once were prohibited by certification and scheduling limitations.

Technology has supported the advancement of education through the customization of learning for students. Based on student interaction with digital resources, pathways are developed to curtail the learning to reinforce or enrich a lesson based on the understanding.

Teachers, now armed with additional student data that is sorted and organized based on skill ability, are able to plan lessons for every child. This enables the ability to remove boundaries of grade levels as we traditionally understand them today and rather focus on the skill level of a student.

The key concept of education as a building block of learning, or the analogy of a set of stairs, is still present. While we must continue to ensure students master required skills, each student’s approach to that set of stairs may look entirely different. Knowledge is built on prior knowledge. Some students may run up, while others may need to use the railing.

Personalized learning focuses the ability of the teacher to slow the pace or expedite the learning for an individual student. Through the efforts of dedicated educational experts in the county, and the leadership of the Berks County Intermediate Unit, a personalized learning cohort has been established to encourage this momentum and share ideas.

The advent of technology allows educators to better understand the precise level of learning for each student and adjust instruction accordingly. Similar to how Amazon and Google utilize data to personalize online experiences, we are able to tailor educational experiences to each student’s needs.

In society, change is truly the only constant. As educational institutions, we must continue to adapt to those changes and proactively provide students with the skills they need for the world of tomorrow.

As noted education reformer John Dewey said, “If we teach today’s students as we taught yesterday’s, we rob them of tomorrow.”